Earth Wind Power (EWP) announced today a solid ESG solution for powering datacenters by utilizing excess energy from wind, solar and gas to cater for the increased computing power demand without any negative impact on existing grids.

With this new practice EWP creates a long-awaited sustainable bridge between the excess power in the energy industry and the power deficiency in the High Performance Computing (HPC) datacenter industry while maintaining strong ESG-standards. Earth Wind Power's modular HPC datacenters utilize the most energy-efficient technologies worldwide.

Earth Wind Power and CEO, Ingvil Smines Tybring-Gjedde (picture) will create a sustainable bridge between the excess power in the energy industry and the power deficiency in the High Performance Computing (HPC) datacenter industry (Photo: Business Wire)

The company positions scalable modular datacenter units at local power production facilities around the world. The excess energy on the site is then utilized for HPC when no other offtake is commercially viable, or when demand and energy prices are low.

The EWP-solution can be deployed in extremely hot climates without compromising the service levels and can provide financial incentives to initiate new renewable projects which otherwise wouldn't be financially viable.

The CEO, Former Norwegian Minister of National Public Security and Deputy Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Ingvil Smines Tybring-Gjedde, states that: "I am proud to lead a company with strong ESG standards that is taking use of the excess energy available to power the exponentially growing demand for data processing."

EWP is currently collaborating with several energy companies to enhance their ESG-footprint by finding solutions for their excess energy.

EWP is founded by pioneers from wind and solar industries and international E&P of which several are listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange.

