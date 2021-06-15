Xinjiang, China--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2021) - In recent years, Chinese National Geography has released 100 most beautiful viewing and shooting spots in Xinjiang for visitors to appreciate the best Xinjiang. The magazine interpreted the unique natural and cultural landscapes of Xinjiang in six aspects of geographic information, namely longitude, latitude, altitude, best season for shooting, best time for shooting and best direction for shooting. Located in the northwest border of China, Xinjiang is the land accounting for one sixth of China's total territory. It is magnificent, marvelous, and richly endowed. Its mysterious and wonderful natural sceneries, dazzling historical cultures, and magnificent and splendid folk cultural customs are exceptional and breath-taking. With the unique geographical location and climate, Xinjiang has become one of the must-see destinations in the eyes of global tourists. Today, let's take a glance at the most beautiful sights on the list!





Sitting in the middle of Eurasia, Xinjiang was an important thoroughfare of the ancient Silk Road. Melodious camel bells and robust Populus rang out the timeless meaning of life. Both the towering Tian Shan Mountains and the desert from the time immemorial have witnessed countless vicissitudes of life. The gurgling Karez wells and the stretching Silk Road are like the notes in a song to highly praise for the great national harmony from the past to the present.

As a saying goes, "You will not sense its vastness and view its beautiful landscape until you come to Xinjiang one day." Xinjiang has undergone subtle changes in the thousands of years of blending with the Chinese civilization in religions, cultures, diet and customs among other things.

Today's Xinjiang is painting a new picture scroll of scientific development and steady progress. People of all 56 ethnic groups live and work in peace and happiness with solidarity and share a common future on this vast land of China.

The travelling camel caravans in the ancient times are the pioneers to connect the Western Regions with the Chinese civilization through the Silk Road. Nowadays, people are enjoying great unity and solidarity of all nationalities as well as the ever-improving development in all respects of their life in Xinjiang. Happy and smiling faces are seen everywhere. The dynamic Xinjiang is striding forward steadily and vigorously and showcasing its unique beauty to the world with momentum and rapid growth. It is known by all that Xinjiang is a good place. On this bordered land, happiness is everywhere.

