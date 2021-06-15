Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc. Discusses its Waste and Recycle Management Services in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ('SCV') announces the availability of a new interview with Lloyd Spencer, President and CEO of Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc. (OTCQB:DGWR), to discuss how the Company's moves in 2020 are paying off for the Company in 2021.

Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc. is a sustainable waste and recycle management services company for commercial customers which recently announced a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire an environmental remediation and services company adding another revenue stream for the Company in a market similar to the one in which it they already operates.

Speaking with SCV's Stuart Smith, Spencer described the moves made in 2020 and early in 2021 by Deep Green that have built a foundation for future growth with the ability to continue to grow by establishing strategic relationships with institutional investors who offer more substantial and longer-term financing solutions. The goal of these financings will be to acquire additional profitable waste and remediation services companies in the United Statesto further accelerate growth in revenue, cash flow, and enterprise value.

"The Company restarted its business last year. In August of 2020 we announced a an LOI to acquire Amwaste, Inc. We completed that acquisition in March of 2021. Now, Amwaste is up and going with DGWR and offering services to communities in coastal Georgia's Golden Isles region, including Brunswick and St. Simon's Island. The Company is profitable and growing and it is important to note that this is a business that has been in operations well over ten years," he stated. "If you look at our 10Q you will see that we recorded our first quarter of revenues with Amwaste and you will see the growth. You will also see in that 10Q that we were able to remove the Company's 'shell risk' designation from OTC Markets."

The CEO then expanded on the LOI to acquire an environmental remediation and services Deep Green signed.

"This is a really exciting new part of the business, and we think this is going to grow the Company quickly in a rapidly growing industry," he said. 'In the environmental services business you are looking at businesses, institutions, and homes that are looking to remove asbestos or remove lead paint and other hazardous materials."

The interview also highlighted DGWR's accelerated path toward revenue and profitability with the infusion of new capital into the Company, allowing it to rapidly grow the operations of Amwaste by hiring additional people and purchasing additional trucks and containers, thereby allowing Amwaste to expand its service to additional communities. We believe that this capital can grow the operations of Amwatse by 30% to 50% in the very near term.

"One of the nice things with Amwaste, is that we're not having to go out and create a customer base, but we're building on top of existing customer bases," Spencer told Smith. "In fact, we are already finding that we are having difficulty keeping up with demand and that is a wonderful problem to have that is entirely addressable."

Spencer concluded the interview by explaining how DGWR will experience another 'leap of growth' with the completion of the acquisition for the recently signed LOI.

"Not only are we focused on growing organically with the operations of Amwaste, but we will also be growing through acquisition with the addition of the environmental remediation and services companies here in 2021."

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/interview-deep-green-waste-recycling-dgwr/.

About Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc.

Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc. (OTCQB: DGWR) is a waste and remediation company which provides sustainable waste and recycle management services, and helps commercial customers realize cost-savings using streamlined processes that help reduce, re-purpose and recycle waste. The Company recently announced its first revenues since the company was re-launched in early 2020 when the company filed an S-1 registration statement with its investment partners. For more information, visit: https://DeepGreenWaste.com.

About Amwaste

Amwaste is a wholly owned subsidiary of Deep Green Waste & Recycling that serves the Golden Isles region of coastal Georgia. For more information, visit: https://www.callamwaste.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'potential,' 'plans,' 'suggests,' 'may,' 'should,' 'could,' 'intends,' or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results or implied by such statements.

Email: Investor@DeepGreenWaste.com

