Alfi, Inc.: Alfi Engages Miami-Based Fulfillment and Distribution Center to Rollout 10,000 Uber and Lyft Digital Tablets Nationwide

Contract executed with All-Niter for Alfi fulfillment center in Miami

Alfi supply chain fully integrated with All-Niter for rapid scalability

All-Niter owners are Alfi IPO investors

Ubers and Lyft drivers increase their income with Alfi

Opportunity for the next 50,000 digital tablets to be fulfilled and staged at All-Niter

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) ("Alfi" or the "Company"), an AI enterprise SaaS platform company powering computer vision with machine learning models to allow content publishers and brand owners to deliver interactive, intelligent information without violating user privacy, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with All-Niter for the fulfillment, staging and shipment of the first 10,000 digital tablets to Uber and Lyft drivers nationwide.

"We invested into Alfi before we even thought that we had an opportunity of working with them. When I saw the technology, I was blown away that this was already here and running. My whole family invested in the IPO. This technology platform is disruptive and revolutionary. We want to be a part of it," comments Miguel Radillo, VP of All-Niter.

Florentino Diaz, Project Manager of Alfi states, "This is only the beginning. We are going to light up every major city in the USA. There is no other choice when it comes to accurate brand targeting and real data reporting. Nobody does this while remaining privacy compliant." Diaz comments further, noting, "We have a massive operation unfolding in Miami today with hundreds of Ubers and Lyfts installing Alfi tablets. It's an epic event and marks the start of our nationwide rollout. What's most rewarding, is we can help rideshare drivers increase their income and help create employment opportunities with community outreach programs for students."

The DOOH world is transitioning rapidly to impression-based accountability with major advertisers and national brands demanding more transparency and better accuracy in reporting metrics. Alfi is far ahead of this curve, having already built, tested, and now deploying these advanced platforms in the OOH world globally. It is incredibly exciting to see these paramount shifts towards ALFI's intelligent platform.

Utilizing Alfi's technology, rideshare drivers can earn extra income while they drive their customers around. Alfi optimizes its network of digital tablets to deliver powerful reach, dynamic visuals, and tailored message capability by age, gender, geography, demographics, brand behavior and interests, all in real-time. Alfi's computer vision can change and run ads remotely to deliver the right content, to the right person, at the right time in a responsible and privacy compliant manner.

Alfi provides data rich reporting functionality that informs the advertisers that someone viewed their ad, the number of views, and each viewer's reaction to the ad. Increasingly, advertisers are demanding improved performance and capabilities from the ad technology they utilize. Alfi delivers for advertisers with analytics, accountability, transparency, proof of engagement and actual impressions.

About Alfi Inc.

Alfi, Inc. provides solutions that bring transparency and accountability to the digital out of home advertising marketplace. Since 2018, Alfi, Inc. has been developing its artificial intelligence advertising platform to deliver targeted advertising in an ethical and privacy-conscious manner.

For more information, please visit: https://www.getalfi.com.

About All-Niter Inc.

A family owned and operated business established in 2005 providing full services from design development, prototyping, component part 3D printing and laser cutting to full assembly, staging, testing, packaging and shipment. All-Niter, known to some as Niter Laser, has always kept up with technological advances. Starting its laser cutting department about a decade ago and testing the 3d printing market over 5 years ago, All-Niter has always provided the most cutting-edge services available. With a 3d printing farm of close to 50 machines, All-Niter is now capable of not just prototyping but high-volume manufacturing.

Starting off as an architecture supply store providing materials to university level architecture students, All-Niter currently makes it a point to support its clients and contribute to the development of local businesses. As an evolving company they have created a community outreach program that provides opportunities for high school graduates to learn a business, gain experience and grow in an open and positive environment. All-Niter's virtuous and innovative philosophy gives them the edge on developing targeted logistical systems and customized production.

