Visium Technologies, Inc.: Visium Technologies Announces Key Hire to Create Sales Dream Team

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Visium Technologies today announced Reggie Reed as its Vice President of Global Channel Sales and Alliances. Reggie brings with him significant experience as an entrepreneur and executive sales leader who has successfully developed go-to-market strategy, sales execution and partner operations. Reggie's responsibilities will encompass building and managing an ecosystem to accelerate partner engaged revenue with our global systems integrator partners.

"Adding Reggie to the Visium Technologies team is a fantastic addition and a testament to Visium's products and vision that we were able to attract someone of his caliber. Having both Reggie and Keith Scott running sales is like having the Dream Team. I look forward to seeing him make an immediate impact on sales and help us achieve significant growth,", said Mark Lucky, CEO of Visium Technologies. "Reggie has led winning sales teams ranging from Wireless Professional Services to Software for 20 years and he brings a strong track record of building global partner sales teams that are focused on delivering customer value and maximizing revenue opportunities."

Mr. Reed brings a broad range of experience to Visium, starting his career in wireless professional services and working his way up to Director and VP Level positions at GPS Mobile and Lucent Technologies. Transitioning to OEM software vendors, Reggie successfully managed national partner sales programs at CA Technologies and Oracle, as well as strategic field sales roles at VMware and ServiceNow, driving new product sales growth in the commercial and Federal markets.

Mr. Reed commented "With 35% of organizations still experiencing one or more data breaches and malicious actors targeting supply chains and mission critical assets, Visium is perfectly positioned to help enterprises identify threats faster with greater situational awareness and context. Very excited to be part of such a talented team with Mark Lucky at the helm"

About Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: VISM) is a Florida corporation based in Fairfax, Virginia, focused on global cybersecurity clarity, machine learning, advancing technology and automating services to support enterprises in protecting their most valuable assets - their data, business applications, and IoT on their networks and in the cloud. For more information, please visit www.visiumtechnologies.com

