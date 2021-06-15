Verisk Analytics, Inc.: Insurance Leaders to Discuss Industry's Transformation at Weekly, Online Verisk Vision Conference Starting 16 June

Weekly virtual conference offers valuable insights on trends and technologies in insurance risk, underwriting, claims workflows

LONDON, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The insurance landscape has gone through an incredible transformation, which has only accelerated over the last 15 months. Beginning Wednesday, 16 June, insurance leaders will gather weekly online at the Verisk Vision (https://events.verisk.com/event/34296cd7-e3e9-4c3e-b478-6a5654b75ef8/summary) conference to discuss important issues facing the U.K. insurance industry. This annual conference is hosted by Verisk (https://www.verisk.com/) (Nasdaq:VRSK), a leading global provider of predictive analytics and decision-support solutions.

Verisk Vision offers attendees valuable insights on emerging trends in InsurTech and best practices that can improve insurance risk, underwriting and claims workflows in the London and general insurance markets. Sessions are scheduled to broadcast each Wednesday through July, starting 16 June.

"After the success of last year's virtual conference and the continued acceleration of technology trends, we've decided to expand Verisk Vision," said Joe Pendle, managing director for Verisk claims Europe. "We wanted to offer insurers, underwriters and claims professionals more opportunities to join the conversation that help them shape the future of the industry."

Verisk Vision will kick off with a keynote by Mark Anquillare, Verisk's chief operating officer and group president. Mr. Anquillare will discuss current forces at work to disrupt, improve and progress the U.K. insurance industry and how the industry may evolve over the next 15 years.

For more information about Verisk Vision and to register, visit Verisk.com/conferences (https://events.verisk.com/event/34296cd7-e3e9-4c3e-b478-6a5654b75ef8/summary) and follow VeriskVision.

About Verisk

