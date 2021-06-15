Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.06.2021
InnoCan Pharma meldet elftes Patent an!
15.06.2021 | 14:32
MZ North America: MZ to Participate at ESG Webinar Hosted by the London Stock Exchange

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / MZ, a global leader in investor relations and corporate communications, today announced that management will be speaking at "Building an ESG Strategy That Is Right For Your Business," an online webinar hosted by the London Stock Exchange on June 22, 2021.

Alina Plaia, Head of ESG iQ & IPO Advisory at MZ, will participate in the panel discussion. Panel topics will range from operational challenges and greenwashing to the latest innovation in the ESG field. The webinar will be presented on SparkLive, London Stock Exchange's dedicated service for digital presentations and events.

Building an ESG Strategy that is Right for Your Business

Date: Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Time: 10:00 a.m. EDT

Confirmed speakers include:

  • Claire Dorrian (Moderator), Head of Sustainable Finance, LSEG
  • Alina Plaia, Head of ESG iQ & IPO Advisory - MZ Group | North America
  • Dmitry Kolomytsyn, CFA, Director, Corporate Finance & IR - NLMK Group
  • Jessica Camus, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer - Diginex Solutions

To learn more or register for the event, please visit: https://www.lsegissuerservices.com/spark/esg-webinar-10jun21

About MZ Group
MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations and corporate communications. MZ North America was founded in 1996 and provides full scale Investor Relations to both private and public companies across all industries. Supported by our exclusive one-stop-shop approach, MZ works with top management to support the clients' business strategy in six integrated product and service categories: 1) IR Consulting & Outreach - full service investor relations and roadshow services; 2) ESG iQ & Advisory - reporting technology platform and audit and reporting guidance; 3) SPAC Alpha IR+ & IPO Advisory - providing critical and timely guidance through business combinations and IPOs; 4) Financial & Social Media - lead generation and social media relations; 5) Market Intelligence - real time ownership monitoring; 6) Technology Solutions - webhosting, webcasting, conference calls, distribution services and board portals. MZ North America has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Chicago, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Austin, Minneapolis, Taipei and São Paulo. Visit mzgroup.us to learn more.

Contacts:

Ted Haberfield, Chairman & President
MZ North America
Direct: 760-755-2716
thaberfield@mzgroup.us

Greg Falesnik, Chief Executive Officer
MZ North America
Direct: 949-385-6449
greg@mzgroup.us

Alina V. Plaia
Head of ESG iQ & IPO Advisory
MZ North America
Direct: 949-202-5552
alina.plaia@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: MZ North America



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651705/MZ-to-Participate-at-ESG-Webinar-Hosted-by-the-London-Stock-Exchange

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
