Instinctif Partners launches free digital tool to assess ESG status

Public and private companies can now measure ESG readiness

DUBAI, UAE, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Instinctif Partners MENA today announces the launch of ESGOptic, a unique and powerful digital tool that allows businesses to instantly measure how they are performing in relation to the ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) requirements expected from all key stakeholders, including regulators, investors and customers.

ESGOptic is the latest member in Instinctif's family of free online diagnostic tools which, as a self-assessment tool, is designed to provide guidance for companies on how they are integrating ESG matters into company decision-making, to maximise performance. By providing this level of clarity into operations, strategy and financials, ESGOptic allows companies to recognise longer-term opportunities for growth faster and more efficiently than using financial data alone.

Commenting on today's announcement, Ed Amory, Chief Executive of Instinctif Partners, said: "Every business leader now knows that they operate in a world in which they must demonstrate societal purpose beyond profit, that the days of navigating their companies on financial metrics alone are at an end. They are under increasing pressure from consumers, regulators, employees, and investors to demonstrate their performance against wider ESG metrics, but it can be hard to know where to start. Many businesses are already making huge societal contributions but are unaware of how to demonstrate this to external stakeholders. Others face more complex challenges but need to decide where to start their journey to a more sustainable purposeful future. That's why we have developed this free service for self-assessment, to help all businesses, whether or not they are currently working with us, undertake a basic benchmarking exercise. We hope it will be helpful, and our team of experts are ready to help businesses and their leaders to act on the results."

Working alongside some of the world's largest brands, Instinctif Partners used its proprietary methodology to equip companies with a platform for quantitative and qualitative assessment of their internal ESG practices. Similar to existing Optic tools - CrisisCommsOptic , CrisisOptic and RecallOptic - ESGOptic uses a simple, secure online questionnaire system to evaluate the integration of ESG quickly and effectively across six core areas:

Sustainability & business objectives Leadership and accountability Risk and opportunities management Stakeholder engagement and collaboration Sustainability governance & management Reporting, transparency and communication of ESG

Meanwhile in the Middle East & North Africa,Samantha Bartel, CEO and Managing Partner of Instinctif Partners MENA, added: "We are excited to see rapidly growing demand for better ESG performance, not only from regional regulators but also issuers. Boards have understood that the ESG value proposition is here to stay and that companies need to improve their ESG performance to generate long-term value, business resilience and shareholder support. Our clients are increasingly concerned about how to embark on or accelerate their ESG journey, and we are well-positioned to support them."

Victoria Cross, Managing Partner who leads Instinctif's Reinventing Responsibility service, commented: "The last year has brought to the surface many ESG challenges, most of which were dormant before the pandemic. While reacting to a crisis does present an opportunity to jumpstart discussions of ESG issues internally, a crisis response, no matter how efficient it is, cannot address the root of the problem. As the pressure to demonstrate ESG integration increases, companies need to make use of the tools available to them to ensure an honest appraisal of the internal ESG processes, systems and controls. ESGOptic aims to do just that."

ESGOptic can be used as a stand-alone diagnostic tool or as part of an in-depth assessment of an organisation's readiness incorporating qualitative methods.

To find out more or to register for ESGOptic: https://optic.instinctif.com/registration

Instinctif Partners is independently owned, with the majority stake held by private equity firm LDC.

About Instinctif Partners

Instinctif Partners is a leading international business communications consultancy with expertise across diverse practice areas: capital markets, corporate, public policy, content & creative and insight & research. It is a specialist in reputation and influence, with experience across numerous sectors. It works with clients across multiple and complex audiences combining deep insights, expert storytelling and creative delivery to change behaviours, emotions and perceptions. Instinctif Partners currently employs over 320 people in 12 offices across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

The company is one of the fastest growing consultancies in its industry, and over the past two years has won or been shortlisted for over 30 awards, recognising both client work and the growth of the business as a whole. Accolades include International Agency of the Year 2018 & 2017 at the PR Week Global Awards, Outstanding Large Consultancy of the Year 2018 at the CIPR Excellence Awards, Corporate Consultancy of the Year 2017 at the EMEA SABRE Awards, and City Agency of the Year at the PRCA City and Financial Awards 2016 & 2017. Instinctif Partners also won Gold at the PR Week Best Places to Work 2018 for Large Agency, and was named by the London Stock Exchange as one of 1000 Companies to Inspire Britain. www.instinctif.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1533586/Instinctif_Partners_MENA.jpg