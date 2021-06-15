Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2021) - Tamino Minerals Inc (OTC Pink: TINO) ("Tamino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired significant mining concessions and therefore has begun preparations in the locations for exploration.

The Properties are located in the State of Sonora, which hosts Mexico's most prolific Mining Camps hosting many of the World Major Gold Producers.

Tamino Minerals, Inc. issued 5 Million Shares in exchange of 100% Interest in the mining properties located on important Mining Districts within the aforementioned Mexican State.

In recent days Here to Serve Holding Corp. "OTC-HTSC" holly owned subsidiary Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc. have partnered to make this exploration efficient and timely. Here to Serve Holding Corp. holds 40 Million Shares of Tamino Minerals, Inc. as of June 12th. 2021.

This week Tamino Minerals plans on filing updated financial statements with OTC Markets Financial Group. Shortly after management will supply the Attorney Letter signed off, which will lead TINO to becoming a Pink Current Information Issuer.

Management sincerely believes that the Company is going Pink Current so close to the deadline that investors will be joyfully surprised and lead to a large increase in valuation for TINO Shareholders.

TAMINO MINERALS, INC.

TAMINO MINERALS INC. is exploring for gold deposits within a prolific gold producing state of Sonora.

On behalf of the Board,

Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO

Tamino Minerals, Inc.

www.taminomineralsinc.com

For further information, please contact the Company at 1-307-212-4657 or by email at info@taminominerals.ca

