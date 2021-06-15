BHMI, a leading provider of payments software and creator of the Concourse Financial Software Suite, announced that Payshop has launched its implementation of Concourse. The deployment will bolster the company's back office processing for all physical and electronic payment transactions going through its network, creating a unified, omni-channel environment that offers a seamless support system for all the payment services it provides.

Payshop serves clients in Europe through its wide array of payment services. The Portugal-based company enables users to pay a wide range of services from utility bills to tolls and mobile top-ups at post office branches and retail agents network of diverse commercial establishments located throughout the country. Concourse processes SIBS payments and Single European Payments Area (SEPA) transactions for Payshop, as well as all other transactions passing through Payshop and CTT front-end systems via a Unified Meta Transaction Format (UMTF) for back office processing. Additionally, Concourse's implementation of the ISO 20022 standard allows Payshop to continue harmonizing all cash and cashless transactions, enhancing the efficiency of its cross-border payments.

"We are excited about the successful implementation of the Concourse Financial Software Suite," said Tiago Mota, CEO of Payshop. "The flexible, robust back office solution is ideal for our omni-channel processing needs, supporting Payshop's users, strategic objectives and continued growth."

"It is an honor to provide Payshop's back office processing needs as they continue their rapid growth in the digital and retail channels," Dr. Jack Baldwin, CEO of BHMI. "We've designed Concourse to be highly flexible with the configurability and scalability to meet the needs of all transaction types, ensuring our clients can solve the issues of today and adapt to what comes next."

About Payshop

Payshop is a subsidiary of Banco CTT and part of the CTT Group. As a Payment Institution, with 20 years of existence, is regulated by Banco de Portugal and provides a diverse portfolio of payment services offered to both Portugal citizens and client businesses. This includes payment services such as billing collections, mobile top-up, toll payments, tax payments, and much more. For more information, please visit www.payshop.pt

About BHMI

BHMI is a leading provider of product-based software solutions focused on the back office processing of electronic payment transactions. The company is best known as the creator of the Concourse Financial Software Suite a unique integrated collection of back office products that allow companies to adapt to the rapidly changing world of payments quickly and easily. Concourse is a cohesive and integrated package, including settlement, reconciliation, fees processing, and disputes workflow management, that reduces the cost and complexity of back office processing. Concourse's continuous processing, near real time architecture and powerful rules engine is ideally suited for new payment initiatives like P2P and enables companies to perform back office processing for any type of payment transaction. To learn how your company can benefit from the power and flexibility of Concourse, please visit www.bhmi.com.

