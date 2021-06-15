Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma meldet elftes Patent an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
15.06.2021 | 15:05
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of TH1NG AB (publ) on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (304/21)

Listing of TH1NG AB (publ) on Nasdaq First North Growth Market

On request of TH1NG AB (publ), company registration number 556964-8156, Nasdaq
Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Sweden with effect from June 16, 2021. 



Shares



Short name:               TH1NG          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 13 059 100       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0016074124      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             226758         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556964-8156       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------





Classification





Code Name       
------------------------
15  Telecommunications
------------------------
1510 Telecommunications
------------------------




This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W
Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission AB
on +46850300050.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.