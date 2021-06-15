Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of TH1NG AB (publ) on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (304/21)

Listing of TH1NG AB (publ) on Nasdaq First North Growth Market On request of TH1NG AB (publ), company registration number 556964-8156, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from June 16, 2021. Shares Short name: TH1NG ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 13 059 100 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016074124 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 226758 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556964-8156 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------------------ 15 Telecommunications ------------------------ 1510 Telecommunications ------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission AB on +46850300050.