Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma meldet elftes Patent an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
15.06.2021 | 15:05
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Tallinn: Invitation to the presentation of the plans regarding the initial public offering of Bercman Technologies AS

According to the Nasdaq Tallinn stock exchange announcement, the application of
Bercman Technologies AS admission of shares for trading on the alternative
market First North has been approved. 

Bercman has published a Company Description which can be found at:

https://www.bercman.com/investor-relations/

You are invited to attend an online press conference where Bercman executives
will present the company's plans and answer questions from the audience. 

You can join the press conference on Wednesday (16.06.2021) at 11:00 on the
Zoom webinar. 



More info:

Mart Suurkask
Bercman Technologies AS, CEO
Tel: +372 5340 2902
E-mail: mart.suurkask@bercman.com
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.