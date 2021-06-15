Nasdaq Tallinn: Invitation to the presentation of the plans regarding the initial public offering of Bercman Technologies AS

According to the Nasdaq Tallinn stock exchange announcement, the application of Bercman Technologies AS admission of shares for trading on the alternative market First North has been approved. Bercman has published a Company Description which can be found at: https://www.bercman.com/investor-relations/ You are invited to attend an online press conference where Bercman executives will present the company's plans and answer questions from the audience. You can join the press conference on Wednesday (16.06.2021) at 11:00 on the Zoom webinar. More info: Mart Suurkask Bercman Technologies AS, CEO Tel: +372 5340 2902 E-mail: mart.suurkask@bercman.com