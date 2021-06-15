Exterro, Inc.: Exterro Releases New Document Review Platform with Enhanced Analytics and AI Capabilities

The unmatched speed, configurability and flexibility of Exterro Review make it the most advanced review platform in today's marketplace

PORTLAND, Ore., June 15, 2021. - the preferred provider of Legal GRC software specifically designed for in-house legal, privacy, and IT teams at Global 2000 and AmLaw 200 organizations - today announced the launch of Exterro Review, a groundbreaking platform that is the fastest and most cost-effective enterprise document review solution currently available. Exterro Review's auto-scalable architecture can ramp up speed on demand. Parallel processing provides unmatched ingestion and processing speeds, while innovations in indexing and data storage ensure the fastest batch processing. These features, coupled with lightning-fast searches and doc-to-doc navigation, make Exterro Review the fastest solution of its kind in the industry.



Exterro Review is also the only platform that orchestrates and automates the entire e-discovery review process, significantly reducing the time and cost of review while eliminating risks associated with manual intervention required in other tools. It is suitable for all review use cases, from first-pass review to the most complex multi-year, multifaceted and multi-layered review projects, including second requests, compliance and other review use cases.

Available as a stand-alone solution or fully integrated into the complete Exterro E-Discovery Suite, Exterro Review features some of the most advanced AI and machine learning capabilities in the market. These include:

Neural machine translation, a new feature that enables users to search for, identify and translate foreign language documents swiftly and securely without interrupting the review workflow;

Smart labeling and reviewer suggestions that call attention to documents that a reviewer may have miscategorized as responsive or not; and

More sophisticated entity recognition that can identify, for example, name misspellings.



"Exterro's approach to legal technology is based on the premise that defensible, smart data management utilizing the latest technology, including AI, is the most effective way to reduce risk end-to-end across the enterprise," said Exterro Founder and CEO Bobby Balachandran. "Exterro's Review platform is ideal for managed services providers and law firms that are looking for more efficient, faster ways to manage discovery across multiple clients and multiple matters. They now have an easy way to port data from any format into their review and production model without ECA. They can also segregate datasets, allowing for advanced review of multiple matters and opening up new opportunities for increased efficiencies and cost savings."

Exterro Review features flexible and intuitive automation and workflow configuration capabilities that eclipse other offerings in the marketplace. It allows clients to better analyze datasets with the most advanced AI in the market, automatically detecting patterns and anomalies. Using Exterro's advanced analytics capabilities, reviewers can collaboratively and efficiently weave together key dates, words and concepts into a narrative that aligns with the document set and timeline.

Other key Exterro Review innovations include:

Intuitive user experience: Exterro Review's simple, intuitive user interface requires minimal instruction before document reviewers and administrators are productive. The layout of the review interface can be tailored to meet reviewer preferences.

Accelerated time to review: Exterro Review immediately drives efficiencies during the review stage. Documents can be concurrently collected and processed from multiple data sources and seamlessly moved into review as data becomes available - without delays, hand-offs or complex promotion/staging procedures common in other platforms.

Enhanced coding rules: Coding rules can now be predefined in the review workflow to ensure reviewers follow a specific review protocol; for example, if a document is marked as "responsive," then "issue coding" will automatically be enforced.

Integrated ESI analysis and review: Eliminates the time and expense of exporting documents via tight integration of Exterro Review with Exterro E-Discovery data management.

Robust reporting: Intuitive dashboard and comprehensive reporting capabilities facilitate review management, analysis and resource optimization. Authorized users can easily view overall project progress, the status of reviewer group and individual performance, and gain insight into key business metrics.



To learn more about the new Exterro Review, visit the Exterro websiteor schedule a demo.

About Exterro

Exterro empowers legal teams to proactively and defensibly manage their Legal Governance, Risk and Compliance

