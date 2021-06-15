Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.: Cielo Receives Conditional Approval to List on the TSX Venture Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CSE:CMC)(OTCQB:CWSFF) ("Cielo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval to list its common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), subject to fulfilment of certain conditions.

The Company will make a further announcement once the TSXV has issued a bulletin confirming the date on which trading on the TSXV will commence. The Company will also apply to have its common shares voluntarily delisted from the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") immediately before trading begins on the TSXV.

Once listed on the TSXV, the Company will continue to trade under its existing symbol "CMC" and shareholders will not be required to take any action related to the listing. The Company's shares will also continue to be listed on the OTCQB under the symbol "CWSFF". Cielo anticipates the listing to be completed shortly.

Don Allan, CEO, commented: "We are excited to begin trading on the TSXV, a globally recognized exchange. The move to the TSXV will increase Cielo's presence and provide easier access and trading to investors globally. We would like to thank the CSE for their continued support over the years and look forward to our new relationship with all those involved with the TSXV."

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Don Allan"

Don Allan, President / CEO / Director

Company Contact:

Lionel Robins, COO

Email: lrobins@cielows.com

Telephone: 1-(403)-348-2972 ext:106

Website: www.cielows.com

For further information please contact:

Investor Cubed Inc. (Canada):

Neil Simon, CEO

Email: info@investor3.ca

Telephone: 1-(647) 258-3310

RB Milestone Group LLC (USA):

Trevor Brucato, Managing Director

Email: cielo@rbmilestone.com

New York, NY & Stamford, CT

About Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

Cielo is a publicly traded company with a proprietary technology that transforms landfill garbage into renewable high-grade diesel, kerosene (aviation jet and marine fuel) and naphtha. Cielo's proven and patented technology is currently being deployed in the Company's Aldersyde, AB facility, where wood waste is currently being converted into renewable fuels. Cielo's experienced management team is well positioned with strategic partners in place to expand aggressively across Canada, into the US and then globally. Utilizing waste/feedstock that will be used in the Company's green facilities is the world's most available and inexpensive feedstock, garbage; including household, commercial/ construction/demolition garbage, used tires, railway ties, telephone poles, as well as all types of plastic, some of which currently cannot be recycled and/or deposited into landfills. Cielo's goal is to manufacture renewable fuel while ridding the world of unwanted and problematic garbage.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This News Release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should" or similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes.

Forward-looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. CIELO is making forward looking statements related to the listing of its common shares on the TSXV and delisting from the CSE. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which are described herein. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, neither the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise. The CSE, OTCQB and, WKN, have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this News Release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/651736/Cielo-Receives-Conditional-Approval-to-List-on-the-TSX-Venture-Exchange