Integrated platform from industry leaders will remove complexities in the patient journey to benefit all clinical trial stakeholders

The increasing need for speed and efficiency in clinical research has created more urgency to streamline and simplify the patient journey. Trialbee, a patient matching and enrolment platform, and uMotif, a patient-centric data capture provider, are partnering to improve the patient experience and improve trial accessibility globally.

The new partnership streamlines the end-to-end patient journey through a lightweight, data-driven solution that removes the need for multiple apps or systems. The companies' integrated platforms simplify trial activities from initial awareness through enrollment and data collection during study conduct and close-out, optimising the patient experience to achieve greater compliance for protocol requirements and increased retention.

"Technology is changing the way clinical trials are run, presenting new opportunities to expand patient access, especially among historically underrepresented patient groups, and bring life saving drugs and devices to market efficiently and effectively," says Matt Walz, CEO of Trialbee. "Through this partnership, Trialbee and uMotif are transforming clinical trials to benefit global patients, trials sponsors, CROs, investigative sites and other stakeholders."

Patients are digitally matched to study protocols via Trialbee HIVE, the real-world data (RWD) driven patient matching platform that accelerates recruitment using global data assets, look-alike modelling, and a scalable nurse qualification process. Qualified, study-ready patients are then consented at-site or remotely through the Trialbee platform, which is integrated with uMotif's application.

Once enrolled, patients use the engaging uMotif app to capture large volumes of high quality ePRO, eDiary and symptom data in real-time throughout the duration of a trial. Patients are empowered to manage and collect their data in an easy-to-use application, while sponsors receive a better understanding of patient symptoms and behavior.

"uMotif's collaboration with Trialbee supports our mission to provide a more seamless experience for patients and clinical trial professionals including sponsors, CROs and sites. Our human-centred and design-led approach means our technology powers the capture of large volumes of high-quality patient data, via BYOD and/or provisioned devices. Empowering patients to capture their data remotely through a Decentralized Clinical Trial approach removes site burden and potential bias, supporting more efficient trials," said Bruce Hellman, CEO of uMotif.

About Trialbee

Trialbee is the leading global data and technology platform for patient matching and enrollment in clinical trials. Trialbee Hive operationalizes real world data (RWD) and applies data science to match patients globally. Our Candidate Manager platform simplifies the journey for matched patients to qualify and participate in clinical research. Partnering with Sponsors, CROs and virtual/decentralized sites and software providers, Trialbee is achieving patient enrollment goals and driving enhancements in diversity in clinical trial populations. We are the smartest way to match and enroll patients for your clinical trial. For more information, visit http://www.trialbee.com or contact us at solutions@trialbee.com.

About uMotif

uMotif's mission is to put patients at the centre of clinical research. Designed with patients for patients, the uMotif patient-centric eClinical platform powers site-based to fully decentralised clinical, real-world, and post-marketing research. By engaging patients and healthcare professionals, uMotif is trusted by global pharmaceutical companies, biotechs, CROs, and academic institutions to capture eConsent and large volumes of ePRO, symptom, and wearable device data. umotif.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210615005076/en/

Contacts:

Rosina Ferrante

Gregory FCA (for Trialbee)

215-344-2113

rosina.ferrante@trialbee.com

Sally Vernon

For uMotif

Sally.vernon@umotif.com