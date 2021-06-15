NetBox Creator Jeremy Stretch joins NS1 Labs to drive innovation efforts and explore joint value for NS1 and NetBox users

NS1, the leader in application traffic intelligence and automation, today launched NS1 Labs, a new group focused on spurring innovation in the foundational technologies supporting the global internet, to address the future challenges of connecting applications and audiences at the distributed edge.

The world is increasingly dependent upon internet and enterprise applications, requiring rapid modernization and scale within the infrastructure and delivery stack that keeps these business-critical applications connected to their audiences. Supported by a team of leading engineers, NS1 Labs will focus on developing solutions to the greatest challenges of modern internet connectivity and advancing industry knowledge through information sharing.

"Our industry is evolving rapidly to keep up with the demands of our connected world," said Kris Beevers, co-founder and CEO NS1. "The NS1 Labs team looks at emerging challenges in application delivery and edge networking, investigating potential solutions, and creating new technologies that will break down barriers to industry-wide innovation and help to build a better digital future."

In addition to innovating on existing open source projects, such as pktvisor and Flamethrower, one of the team's current initiatives is rethinking edge network observability. By drawing from internet of things, edge compute, and high-throughput stream processing concepts, NS1 Labs is developing Orb, a dynamic edge observability platform that helps operators, developers, and end users understand their networks, distributed applications, and traffic flows in real time. This open source, extensible, vendor-neutral, and cloud-native solution will preview during INS1GHTS2021 on June 24 during a presentation from Shannon Weyrick, vice president of research and founding member of NS1 Labs.

NS1 has also appointed Jeremy Stretch as a distinguished engineer. Stretch is the creator and lead maintainer of NetBox, the popular open source infrastructure resource modeling tool that is available on GitHub. Prior to NS1, he was the lead network developer at DigitalOcean, where he was responsible for the design and automation of a dozen data center networks around the world.

Stretch and the thriving NetBox community have built the widely adopted platform to model network infrastructure and unlock network automation. As part of the NS1 Labs team, Stretch will work with the NetBox community to accelerate the pace of development and explore new pathways to value for users of both NetBox and NS1. During INS1GHTS2021, Stretch will discuss how NetBox can serve as the "source of truth" for networks and how companies can begin automating network services.

Learn more about the NS1 Labs open source projects. Also, visit the INS1GHTS2021 site to view the full list of speakers and sessions and register.

About NS1

The internet and applications powering our world depend on NS1. Billions of people connect to work, school, entertainment, and healthcare, and stay informed because of the company's innovative technology. As an ally for innovators, NS1 helps our customers turbocharge their ideas in pursuit of building the better future through connecting applications and audiences at the distributed edge. NS1's application traffic intelligence and automation portfolio makes applications faster, reliable, and secure everywhere. With technologies for cloud-native network services, edge-to-cloud networking, and application traffic optimization, NS1 helps eliminate the barriers between applications, users, infrastructure, and data. NS1 has more than 725 customers across the globe, including Dropbox, Fox, Salesforce, LinkedIn, and eBay, and is backed by investments from Energy Impact Partners, Dell Technologies Capital, Cisco Investments, and GGV Capital.

