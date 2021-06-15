Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.06.2021
InnoCan Pharma meldet elftes Patent an!
PR Newswire
15.06.2021 | 15:21
Anatha Announces Its Accessible, Equitable Public Token Sale Accepting Fiat and Crypto

New decentralized financial ecosystem takes aim at eliminating global poverty with its Universal Basic Income powered by "Crypto for the 100%"

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anatha, an ethos-driven decentralized technology company dedicated to eliminating global poverty - today announced the public sale of its native token, ANATHA (as well as the launch of its mobile app on both iOS or Android).This is an innovative token sale designed to lower the barrier to entry, across ease of use, ease of payment and a reasonable financial participation amount. With this sale, Anatha's objective is to make the purchase of cryptocurrency accessible to more people around the world.