Long distance, point-to-point transport of green hydrogen for industrial use can harness the cheap solar electricity available in some parts of the world but distributing the energy-storage gas to individual refueling stations, for vehicle fuel cell use, will likely have to depend on production nearby.A fuller understanding of the cost of solar and wind-powered electricity across the globe will be necessary to help policymakers in regions with expensive electricity to plan whether to import or generate green hydrogen, according to an EU policy paper. Staff from EU research body the Joint Research ...

