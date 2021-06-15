Alpha II LLC: Alpha II Announces Release of AAPC-Accredited Courses

Hot-topic RCM content is now supercharged with CEU credit options for medical professionals.

TALLAHASSEE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Alpha II, LLC, a leading provider of software-as-a-service ('SaaS') solutions focused on improved revenue cycle performance for both ambulatory and acute care providers, announced the release of their AAPC accredited continuing education (CEU) course library today.

Alpha II's popular educational webinars, which boast over a thousand registrants per event, focus on in-demand coding and billing topics such as COVID-19, E&M guideline changes, revenue integrity, and more. These newly-accredited courses are a premium add-on which allow users to earn CEUs for Alpha II's live and on-demand webinar offerings. The library of accredited courses will continue to grow, as new courses are made available immediately following Alpha II's live monthly webinars.

The courses will be housed in a new learning management system, Alpha II University, that tracks course progress, maintains a running transcript of completed courses, and grants certificates that users can submit to AAPC to earn their credit. Each course grants a CEU certificate after the user successfully completes a short quiz.

The addition of these optional CEU accredited courses to the existing Alpha II educational offerings will bridge a gap for many healthcare professionals who are required to fulfill CEU requirements each year and further Alpha II's commitment to educating the healthcare community.

About Alpha II

Alpha II's software supports accurate coding, compliance, and claims editing for healthcare providers, clearinghouses, and government entities both directly and through reseller partners. The combined experience of Alpha II's staff brings together industry-leading educational specialists to lead free webinars designed to assist medical professionals, billers, and coders as they navigate healthcare's strict reimbursement environment. Each webinar provides a fresh perspective on up-to-date industry knowledge and an open Q&A session for live participants.

Learn more about Alpha II via their website, LinkedIn, Twitter, and the new Alpha II University.

Contact:

Renée Durrance

Alpha II, LLC

info@alphaii.com

(800) 476-8477

SOURCE: Alpha II LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/651613/Alpha-II-Announces-Release-of-AAPC-Accredited-Courses