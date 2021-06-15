Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma meldet elftes Patent an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
15.06.2021 | 16:08
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alpha II LLC: Alpha II Announces Release of AAPC-Accredited Courses

Hot-topic RCM content is now supercharged with CEU credit options for medical professionals.

TALLAHASSEE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Alpha II, LLC, a leading provider of software-as-a-service ('SaaS') solutions focused on improved revenue cycle performance for both ambulatory and acute care providers, announced the release of their AAPC accredited continuing education (CEU) course library today.

Alpha II's popular educational webinars, which boast over a thousand registrants per event, focus on in-demand coding and billing topics such as COVID-19, E&M guideline changes, revenue integrity, and more. These newly-accredited courses are a premium add-on which allow users to earn CEUs for Alpha II's live and on-demand webinar offerings. The library of accredited courses will continue to grow, as new courses are made available immediately following Alpha II's live monthly webinars.

The courses will be housed in a new learning management system, Alpha II University, that tracks course progress, maintains a running transcript of completed courses, and grants certificates that users can submit to AAPC to earn their credit. Each course grants a CEU certificate after the user successfully completes a short quiz.

The addition of these optional CEU accredited courses to the existing Alpha II educational offerings will bridge a gap for many healthcare professionals who are required to fulfill CEU requirements each year and further Alpha II's commitment to educating the healthcare community.

About Alpha II

Alpha II's software supports accurate coding, compliance, and claims editing for healthcare providers, clearinghouses, and government entities both directly and through reseller partners. The combined experience of Alpha II's staff brings together industry-leading educational specialists to lead free webinars designed to assist medical professionals, billers, and coders as they navigate healthcare's strict reimbursement environment. Each webinar provides a fresh perspective on up-to-date industry knowledge and an open Q&A session for live participants.

Learn more about Alpha II via their website, LinkedIn, Twitter, and the new Alpha II University.

Contact:

Renée Durrance
Alpha II, LLC
info@alphaii.com
(800) 476-8477

SOURCE: Alpha II LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651613/Alpha-II-Announces-Release-of-AAPC-Accredited-Courses

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.