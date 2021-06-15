Extension of program membership to Asia-Pacific follows USA, Canada, and Middle East-North Africa

i2c, a leading provider of digital payment and banking technology, today announced the extension of its membership in Visa's Fintech Fast Track program to the Asia-Pacific region (AP), making it the first company to become an enablement partner in all four regions of the acclaimed program. As an enablement partner, i2c helps lay the foundation for fintechs to build and expand their products locally, regionally or globally over its single stack, modular platform.

Designed to accelerate the process of integrating with Visa, the Fintech Fast Track program brings together services and expertise to support fintech companies in their efforts to launch payments solutions. Partners leverage the payment network's reach, capabilities, and security to realize faster onboarding times, and allow fintechs to scale more quickly.

"We are excited to be able to simplify the process of launching a card program in 10 more countries, as an extension of our commitment to being a truly global partner for our clients," said Jim McCarthy, President, i2c. "We have been serving innovators in the Asia-Pacific for years. With this certification, we continue expanding the breadth of services and offerings we are able to provide clients throughout the region, supporting regional visionaries in realizing their product visions without compromise, accessing faster innovation cycles and time to market by tapping into Visa's partner network."

By picking a partner that is certified in multiple regions, fintechs are able to scale to new geographies without integrating with multiple enablers. i2c was among the first to be certified Visa Fast Track Fintech Enablers in the U.S., and has since extended their participation to Canada, Middle East-North Africa, and now the Asia-Pacific region. Through the program, i2c and Visa have partnered to bring visionary payments projects to life around the world, including: Car IQ, Higher Rewards, and Fluz in the U.S.; Truly Financial in Canada; Cleo in the UK; Finstro and Airwallex in Australia; and will be announcing many new fintech partners around the globe in the coming months.

The program and its partnerships advance financial inclusion, while enabling: digital wallets, digital banking, B2B payments, cross-border remittance, digital currency advancement, and more.

About i2c Inc.

i2c is a global provider of highly-configurable payment and banking solutions. Using i2c's proprietary "building block" technology, clients can easily create and manage a comprehensive set of solutions for credit, debit, prepaid, lending and more, quickly and cost-effectively. i2c delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security and reliability from a single global SaaS platform. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c's next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/territories and across all time zones. For more information, visit i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210615005200/en/

Contacts:

Heather Clifton

Chief Marketing Officer, i2c

media@i2cinc.com