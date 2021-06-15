Veterinary Dental Equipment Market worth $500 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Veterinary Dental Equipment Market by Product (dental equipment, Hand instruments, consumables and Adjuvants), Animal type (Small companion and large animal), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Academic institute) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is projected to reach USD 500 million by 2026 from USD 334 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Veterinary Dental Equipment Market"

193 - Tables

54 - Figures

272 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=155083837

The Growth in the global companion animal population, rising incidence of veterinary dental problems, and growth in the number of veterinary practitioners and their income levels in developed economies are the primary drivers for the veterinary dental equipment market. However, the increasing cost of pet care is expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent. This problem will be further exacerbated by the low animal health awareness and a shortage of skilled veterinarians in emerging markets.

By product, the equipment segment is expected to account for the largest share of the veterinary dental equipment market

By product, the global market is segmented into dental equipment, Hand instruments, consumables and Adjuvants. The equipment segment accounted for the largest share in the forecast year. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high cost of dental equipment and the rising income level of veterinarians, which is resulting in the higher adoption of dental equipment.

On the basis of animal type, small companion animal segment expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the market in the forecast period

Based on animal type, the veterinary dental equipment market is segmented into small companion animals and large animals. The small companion animals segment accounted for the largest market share in the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing companion animal population, increasing pet care expenditure, and the high prevalence of dental diseases in companion animals.

On the basis of end user, veterinary hospital segment holds the highest market share in the Veterinary Dental Instruments Market

Based on end user, the veterinary dental equipment market is segmented into veterinary clinics, veterinary hospitals, and academic institutes. Veterinary hospitals are the major end users in the market during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the growing number of veterinarians, the increasing number of veterinary practices, and the increasing need for complete treatment under one roof. The rising awareness among pet owners regarding routine and preventive care and improving government initiatives for veterinary practices are also expected to propel the growth of this segment in the coming years.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=155083837

North America to dominate the veterinary dental equipment market during the forecast period

The Veterinary Dental Instruments Market in North America accounted for the largest market during the forecast period. The large share of North America in this market is attributed to the increasing number of companion animals and rising companion animal healthcare expenditure in the region. However, the Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to factors such as the increasing pet adoption, rising awareness about animal health, progressive urbanization, and the growing per capita animal health expenditure in several APAC countries.

Prominent players in the veterinary dental equipment market include Planmeca Oy (Finland), Midmark Corporation (US), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), Eickemeyer (Germany), Scil Animal Care(Germany), iM3 (Australia), Dentalaire (US).

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=155083837

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Veterinary Diagnostics Market by Product (Instruments, Consumables), Technology (Immunodiagnostics (Lateral Flow, ELISA), Clinical Biochemistry, PCR, Hematology, Urinalysis), Animal (Dog, Cat, Cattle, Pig, Poultry, Horse), End User - Global Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/veterinary-diagnostics-market-26017452.html

Veterinary X-ray Market by Technology (Direct, Computed, Film), Type (Digital, Analog), Mobility (Fixed, Portable), Animal (Companion, Large Animal), Application (Trauma, Oncology, Dental), End User (Clinic, Hospital) - Forecast to 2023

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/veterinary-x-ray-market-126397675.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/veterinary-dental-equipment-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/veterinary-dental-equipment.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg