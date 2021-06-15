Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma meldet elftes Patent an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: CBK100 ISIN: DE000CBK1001 Ticker-Symbol: CBK 
Xetra
15.06.21
16:42 Uhr
6,408 Euro
-0,022
-0,34 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,4286,43016:58
6,4286,42916:58
Dow Jones News
15.06.2021 | 16:43
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Commerzbank successfully issues further additional tier 1 bond

DJ Commerzbank successfully issues further additional tier 1 bond 

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB) 
Commerzbank successfully issues further additional tier 1 bond 
15-Jun-2021 / 16:11 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, 
JAPAN, AUSTRALIA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. 
- Third issuance under ongoing programme 
- Bond volume of EUR500 million - coupon fixed at 4.25% per annum 
Commerzbank AG has successfully issued the third AT 1 bond under its issuance programme for additional tier 1 capital 
(AT 1). The bond has a volume of EUR500 million and a fixed coupon of 4.25% per annum. With a volume of more than EUR1.75 
billion, the order book was several times oversubscribed, which reflects the extensive interest of investors. The bond 
will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. Moody's is expected to give the AT1 bond a rating of Ba2 and S&P a 
rating of BB-. 
With the issuance, Commerzbank further strengthens and optimises its capital structure. The new bond will reduce 
Commerzbank's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) requirement (MDA threshold) by 21 basis points to 9.40% pro forma as at the 
end of March 2021. 
In May 2020, Commerzbank had launched an issuance programme for AT 1 capital which enables it to gradually issue 
subordinated bonds with a total nominal value of up to EUR3 billion over the next years. In 2020, Commerzbank issued two 
AT 1 bond under its issuance programme with a net volume of EUR1.75 billion. 
The new bond has a perpetual maturity and a first call date from October 2027 to April 2028. The bond terms include a 
temporary write-down in the event that the Bank's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (CET 1 ratio) drops below 5.125%. The 
subscription right of the shareholders was excluded. Joint lead managers for the transaction were Citigroup, 
Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, Santander and UBS. 
***** 
Press contact 
Erik Nebel +49 69 136-44986 
Maurice Farrouh +49 69 136-21947 
***** 
About Commerzbank 
Commerzbank is the leading bank for the German Mittelstand and a strong partner for around 30,000 corporate client 
groups and around 11 million private and small-business customers in Germany. The Bank's two Business Segments - 
Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients - offer a comprehensive portfolio of financial services. 
Commerzbank transacts approximately 30 per cent of Germany's foreign trade and is present internationally in almost 40 
countries in the corporate clients' business. The Bank focusses on the German Mittelstand, large corporates, and 
institutional clients. As part of its international business, Commerzbank supports clients with German connectivity and 
companies operating in selected future-oriented industries. Following the integration of comdirect, private and 
small-business customers benefit from the services offered by one of Germany's most advanced direct banks combined with 
personal advisory support on site. Its Polish subsidiary mBank S.A. is an innovative digital bank that serves 
approximately 5.5 million private and corporate customers, predominantly in Poland, but also in the Czech Republic and 
Slovakia. In 2020, Commerzbank generated gross revenues of some EUR8.2 billion with almost 48,000 employees. 
Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statement 
This announcement does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, 
securities in the United States of America, Canada, Japan, Australia, or in any jurisdiction in which such offer or 
solicitation is unlawful. This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements 
that are not historical facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of 
Commerzbank, efficiency gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase 
in value of Commerzbank as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial 
developments and information. These forward-looking statements are based on the management's current plans, 
expectations, estimates and projections. They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown 
risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any 
future results and developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include the 
conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives 
a substantial portion of its revenues and in which Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the 
development of asset prices and market volatility, especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential 
defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its 
business model, the reliability of its risk management policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of 
regulatory change and other risks. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. 
Commerzbank has no obligation to update or release any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this 
release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     DE000CBK1001 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:     CZB 
LEI Code:   851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56 
Sequence No.: 111464 
EQS News ID:  1208302 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1208302&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2021 10:12 ET (14:12 GMT)

COMMERZBANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.