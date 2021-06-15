Caduceus Software Systems Corp: Caduceus Receives OTC Pink Current Status

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / CADUCEUS SOFTWARE SYSTEMS, CORP. (OTC PINK:CSOC) ('Caduceus' or the 'Company'), a publicly traded Wyoming-based holding company currently entering the recession proof Pet Food and Pet Care industry with the pending acquisition of McLovin's Pet Food, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has received OTC Pink Current Status.

After submitting the required filings and providing the issuer attorney letter, Caduceus's request has been processed and completed. The Company is now an issuer in good standing with the OTC Markets.

"To say this is a major milestone is an understatement. While getting current was never a doubt in our mind, it certainly feels great to share that development with our shareholders. We are very excited about our next steps and about our upcoming developments" said Alex Chen, Chief Executive Officer of Caduceus Software Systems Corp.

In the same breath, the company wishes to update shareholders about the ongoing status of its pending acquisition with McLovin's. With the PINK Current Status obtained, the last requisite of the acquisition has been satisfied. As such the Company's counsel is now able to finalize closing agreements. The Company intends to execute the closing of the acquisition as well as the previously mentioned share cancellations by the first week of July 2021.

About Caduceus Software Systems, Corp.

Caduceus Software Systems Corp is a Wyoming-based holding company currently entering the recession proof Pet Food and Pet Care industry with the pending acquisition of McLovin's Pet Food, Inc. a California company specialized in the manufacturing and distribution of quality pet foods and accessories. The Pet Food and Pet Care market size was USD 207 Billion in 2020 with a stellar growth of 28.11% market. The industry is expected to grow to USD 325 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.6%. The Pet Food and Pet Care products include food, hygiene, toys, and other accessories. The Company is traded on the OTC Markets under the trading symbol 'CSOC'.

About McLovin's Pet Food, Inc

McLovin's, Inc. is a California company specialized on the manufacturing and distribution of quality pet foods. We believe in real food. What you'll find in McLovin's is similar to what you'll find in your own grocery cart. In the case of our premium treats, it starts (and ends) with real beef, chicken and salmon. Our products are developed using responsible sourcing and quality is a key part of every single part of our manufacturing process.

Forward-Looking Statements:

