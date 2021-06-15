Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.06.2021
InnoCan Pharma meldet elftes Patent an!
Dow Jones News
15.06.2021 | 16:55
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lyxor ETF: Fund Name Change

DJ Lyxor ETF: Fund Name Change 

Lyxor International Asset Management (LCUK) 
Lyxor ETF: Fund Name Change 
15-Jun-2021 / 15:23 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG 
Société d'investissement à capital variable 
Registered Office: 
28-32, Place de la Gare L-1616 Luxembourg 
RCS Luxembourg B 115 129 
(the "Company") 
 
NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF 
 
MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG - LYXOR CORE MORNINGSTAR UK NT (DR) UCITS ETF 
MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG - LYXOR MSCI EM ESG TREND LEADERS UCITS ETF 
MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG - LYXOR MSCI EMU ESG TREND LEADERS (DR) UCITS ETF 
MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG - LYXOR MSCI USA ESG TREND LEADERS (DR) UCITS ETF 
MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG - LYXOR MSCI WORLD ESG TREND LEADERS (DR) UCITS ETF 
(the « Sub-Funds ») 
 
Share Classes                      ISIN Codes  Ticker 
                                   LCUK LN 
LYXOR CORE MORNINGSTAR UK NT (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist   LU1781541096 
 
LYXOR MSCI EM ESG TREND LEADERS UCITS ETF - Acc     LU1769088581 LESG LN / MESG LN 
LYXOR MSCI EMU ESG TREND LEADERS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc  LU1792117340 EESG LN 
LYXOR MSCI USA ESG TREND LEADERS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc  LU1792117696 LESU LN / UESG LN 
LYXOR MSCI WORLD ESG TREND LEADERS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc LU1792117779 LESW LN / WESG LN

Amendment to the Prospectus and the Key Investor Information Document of the Sub-Funds

Terms not specifically defined herein shall have the same meaning as in the articles of incorporation (the "Articles ") and in the latest Prospectus of the Company.

Luxembourg, June 11, 2021,

Dear Shareholders,

We hereby inform you that the following changes, as described in the present notice, will be effective at the opening of June 16, 2021 (the "Effective Date") in relation to the Sub-Funds.

Hence, from the date hereof:

Change of the name of the Sub-Funds

As an on-going effort of improvement of its range, the Management Company wishes to rename the Sub-Funds as follows: 

Previous name of the Sub-Funds          New name of the Sub-Funds 
Lyxor Core Morningstar UK NT (DR) UCITS ETF    Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF 
Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF     Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Leaders Extra UCITS ETF 
Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF  Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF 
Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF  Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF 
Lyxor MSCI World ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF

The new name of the Lyxor Core Morningstar UK NT (DR) UCITS ETF provides more clarity on the underlying exposure of the sub-fund.

The Lyxor "Leaders" range now alludes to the slight changes that have been made in the methodology by the index sponsor to include Climate Change-based exclusion.

The Sub-Funds will otherwise retain all their other characteristics, in particular the codes used in trading and the total fees. In particular, these changes do not represent a modification of the investment policy of the Sub-Funds.

The new Prospectus and Key Investor Information Documents of the Sub-Funds may be obtained on request from the Management Company to client-services-etf@lyxor.com, or consulted as from the Effective Date on the following website: www.lyxoretf.com.

For any questions, do not hesitate to contact Lyxor Client Services at the following contact details: Phone number +33 (0)1 42 13 42 14 - Email address: client-services-etf@lyxor.com

Yours sincerely,

For the Board of Directors ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1781541096 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      LCUK 
Sequence No.:  111465 
EQS News ID:  1208303 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1208303&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2021 10:23 ET (14:23 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.