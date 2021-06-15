DJ Lyxor ETF: Fund Name Change

Amendment to the Prospectus and the Key Investor Information Document of the Sub-Funds

Terms not specifically defined herein shall have the same meaning as in the articles of incorporation (the "Articles ") and in the latest Prospectus of the Company.

Luxembourg, June 11, 2021,

Dear Shareholders,

We hereby inform you that the following changes, as described in the present notice, will be effective at the opening of June 16, 2021 (the "Effective Date") in relation to the Sub-Funds.

Hence, from the date hereof:

Change of the name of the Sub-Funds

As an on-going effort of improvement of its range, the Management Company wishes to rename the Sub-Funds as follows:

Previous name of the Sub-Funds New name of the Sub-Funds Lyxor Core Morningstar UK NT (DR) UCITS ETF Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Leaders Extra UCITS ETF Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF Lyxor MSCI World ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF

The new name of the Lyxor Core Morningstar UK NT (DR) UCITS ETF provides more clarity on the underlying exposure of the sub-fund.

The Lyxor "Leaders" range now alludes to the slight changes that have been made in the methodology by the index sponsor to include Climate Change-based exclusion.

The Sub-Funds will otherwise retain all their other characteristics, in particular the codes used in trading and the total fees. In particular, these changes do not represent a modification of the investment policy of the Sub-Funds.

The new Prospectus and Key Investor Information Documents of the Sub-Funds may be obtained on request from the Management Company to client-services-etf@lyxor.com, or consulted as from the Effective Date on the following website: www.lyxoretf.com.

For any questions, do not hesitate to contact Lyxor Client Services at the following contact details: Phone number +33 (0)1 42 13 42 14 - Email address: client-services-etf@lyxor.com

Yours sincerely,

For the Board of Directors -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

