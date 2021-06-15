Evotec AG: Evotec SE Virtual Annual General Meeting 2021; Approves All Proposed Agenda Items

ALL AGENDA ITEMS ADOPTED WITH THE REQUIRED MAJORITY

DR CONSTANZE ULMER-EILFORT ELECTED AS NEW MEMBER OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD

PROF. DR WOLFGANG PLISCHKE RESIGNS FROM HIS OFFICE AS CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) today announced that its shareholders approved all proposals the Company's Management put to vote at the Company's virtual Annual General Meeting 2021 with the required majority. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's Annual General Meeting again was held as a purely virtual event.

First, CEO Dr. Werner Lanthaler and CFO Enno Spillner presented Evotec SE's new strategic direction - the "Action Plan 2025" - as well as the business development and highlights of the fiscal year 2020.

All actions of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board were approved by the Annual General Meeting 2021 for the fiscal year 2020. Furthermore, the shareholders confirmed the appointment of Ernst & Young GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Hamburg, as auditors for the fiscal year 2021.

The Annual General Meeting also elected a new member of the Supervisory Board: Effective immediately, Dr Constanze Ulmer-Eilfort will become a new member of the Supervisory Board of Evotec SE. Dr Constanze Ulmer-Eilfort has been a partner in the Munich office of the law firm Baker McKenzie for more than 20 years and has been a member of the Global Executive Committee for several years. She has long-term and extensive experience in advising high-tech, pharmaceutical and media companies on the protection and marketing of their intellectual property rights and on a wide range of agreements, including cooperation and licensing agreements, R&D agreements and agreements with academic institutions.

The long-standing Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Prof. Dr Wolfgang Plischke, resigned from his office for personal reasons. As confirmed by the Supervisory Board today following the Annual General Meeting, the former vice chairperson Prof. Dr Iris Löw-Friedrich will initially become the new Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board.

"I would like to express my sincere thanks, also on behalf of my colleagues on the Evotec Management Board, to our long-standing Supervisory Board Chairman Prof. Dr Wolfgang Plischke for the great cooperation over the last seven years. We always appreciated his very qualified advice and constructive feedback. At the same time, I would like to warmly welcome Dr Ulmer-Eilfort to the Supervisory Board of Evotec SE. I look forward to working with her," said Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec.

Prof. Dr Wolfgang Plischke, former Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Evotec SE, said: "Due to personal reasons I have made the decision to resign from my office in the Supervisory Board of Evotec SE, effective as of the end of the ordinary Annual General Meeting 2021. Over the past seven years, I have thoroughly enjoyed working together with my colleagues in the Supervisory Board and also the close and without exception constructive collaboration with Evotec's entire Management Board. I am particularly glad to be initially succeeded in my office by Prof. Dr Iris Löw-Friedrich, a colleague who has served in Evotec's Supervisory Board for as long as I have and who knows the Company extremely well. Additionally, with the appointment of Dr Constanze Ulmer-Eilfort, Evotec's Supervisory Board gains a proven expert in the protection of intellectual property - which is an eminently important area for the Company. I look forward to following Evotec's continued successful development with great interest in the future".

Likewise, the shareholders approved with the required majority the cancellation of the Authorised Capital 2017 and the creation of a new authorised capital (Authorised Capital 2021) in the amount of 20% of the Company's share capital (now 10% due to the legally binding voluntary self-restriction) with the possibility to exclude shareholders' subscription rights.

The new remuneration systems of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board were also approved.

In total, 65.17% of the registered share capital was present at the virtual Annual General Meeting 2021.

More information on the Company's Annual General Meeting including the voting results on all agenda items can be found on the Company's website at https://www.evotec.com/en/invest/annual-general-meeting.

