Daldrup & Söhne (Daldrup) felt hardly any impact from the pandemic, reporting 14% growth in total output in FY20. Divestment of the loss-making power plants, efficiency improvements in business operations and more effective cost control were the drivers behind the strong recovery in profitability. The market outlook remains positive, driven by the aim of many governments to reduce carbon emissions, while geothermal electricity and heat are generated in an almost CO2-neutral manner. Management expects FY21 total output of around €43m and an underlying EBIT margin of 2-4%.

