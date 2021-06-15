DJ Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 15-Jun-2021 / 16:27 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that on 14 June 2021 (the "Grant Date") the following awards in respect of ordinary shares of 11.205105p each in the Company ("Shares") were made by way of conditional awards under the Travis Perkins Restricted Share Plan to the persons named below. The number of shares subject to the options awarded has been calculated using a share price of GBP16.2550 (being the closing price of the Company's Shares on the dealing day immediately preceding the Grant Date). Name Status Number of options Nick Roberts Director & PDMR 48,931 Alan Williams Director & PDMR 39,806 Robin Miller PDMR 17,840

The options awarded to Nick Roberts and Alan Williams shall comprise two tranches of which 75% percent of the award shall vest on 1 March 2024, subject to the satisfaction of performance underpins, and will normally be exercisable from 1 March 2026 after the completion of a two year holding period following vesting. The remaining 25% of the award shall vest on 1 March 2026, subject to the satisfaction of performance underpins. If the options vest they will be exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the Grant Date.

The options awarded to Robin Miller shall vest on 1 March 2024, subject to the satisfaction of performance underpins. If the options vest they will be exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the grant date.

In the event that dividends are paid in the period between grant and the end of the holding period, the number of shares awarded will be increased to reflect the dividends that would have accrued had they been reinvested in shares.

The Notification of Dealing Form for these transactions can be found below. This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information please contact:

Lindi Pratt

Assistant Company Secretary

T: +44 (0)7471140065

E: lindi.pratt@travisperkins.co.uk

Notification of Dealing Form

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 1. Nick Robers a) Name 2. Alan Williams 3. Robin Miller 2 Reason for the notification 1. Chief Executive Officer / PDMR 2. Chief Financial Officer / PDMR a) Position/Status 3. General Counsel & Company Secretary / PDMR b) Initial notification/ Initial Notification Amendment Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 3 or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 4 each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each instrument, a) type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 In each case, the grant of nil-cost options over ordinary shares of b) Nature of the transaction 11.205105 pence each granted under the Company's Restricted Share Plan. Price(s) c) Price(s) and volume (s) Option Price: Nil 1. 48,931 2. 39,806 3. 17,840 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate Price Volume Total d) -Aggregated volume n/a n/a n/a -Price e) Date of the transaction 14 June 2021 f) Place of the transaction n/a ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Category Code: DSH TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 111467 EQS News ID: 1208300 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1208300&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2021 11:28 ET (15:28 GMT)