Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma meldet elftes Patent an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CN01 ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Ticker-Symbol: LFPB 
Frankfurt
15.06.21
17:21 Uhr
18,790 Euro
-0,120
-0,63 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,77019,21019:18
Dow Jones News
15.06.2021 | 18:01
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Travis Perkins (TPK) 
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
15-Jun-2021 / 16:27 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that on 14 June 2021 (the "Grant Date") the following awards in respect of 
ordinary shares of 11.205105p each in the Company ("Shares") were made by way of conditional awards under the Travis 
Perkins Restricted Share Plan to the persons named below. The number of shares subject to the options awarded has been 
calculated using a share price of GBP16.2550 (being the closing price of the Company's Shares on the dealing day 
immediately preceding the Grant Date). 
 
 
Name     Status     Number of options 
Nick Roberts Director & PDMR 48,931 
Alan Williams Director & PDMR 39,806 
Robin Miller PDMR      17,840

The options awarded to Nick Roberts and Alan Williams shall comprise two tranches of which 75% percent of the award shall vest on 1 March 2024, subject to the satisfaction of performance underpins, and will normally be exercisable from 1 March 2026 after the completion of a two year holding period following vesting. The remaining 25% of the award shall vest on 1 March 2026, subject to the satisfaction of performance underpins. If the options vest they will be exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the Grant Date.

The options awarded to Robin Miller shall vest on 1 March 2024, subject to the satisfaction of performance underpins. If the options vest they will be exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the grant date.

In the event that dividends are paid in the period between grant and the end of the holding period, the number of shares awarded will be increased to reflect the dividends that would have accrued had they been reinvested in shares.

The Notification of Dealing Form for these transactions can be found below. This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information please contact:

Lindi Pratt

Assistant Company Secretary

T: +44 (0)7471140065

E: lindi.pratt@travisperkins.co.uk

Notification of Dealing Form 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
                      1. Nick Robers 
a)      Name             2. Alan Williams 
                      3. Robin Miller 
2       Reason for the notification 
                            1. Chief Executive Officer / PDMR 
                            2. Chief Financial Officer / PDMR 
a)      Position/Status 
                            3. General Counsel & Company Secretary / PDMR 
 
b)      Initial notification/    Initial Notification 
       Amendment 
       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 
3 
       or auction monitor 
a)      Name              Travis Perkins plc 
b)      LEI              2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
4       each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been 
       conducted 
       Description of the financial   Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
       instrument, 
a) 
       type of instrument 
       Identification code       ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
                        In each case, the grant of nil-cost options over ordinary shares of 
b)      Nature of the transaction    11.205105 pence each granted under the Company's Restricted Share Plan. 
 
 
                        Price(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s) 
                        Option Price: Nil       1. 48,931 
                                       2. 39,806 
                                       3. 17,840 
 
 
       Aggregated information      Aggregate          Aggregate Aggregate 
                        Price            Volume  Total 
 
d) 
       -Aggregated volume 
                        n/a             n/a    n/a 
       -Price 
 
e)      Date of the transaction     14 June 2021 
f)      Place of the transaction     n/a 
 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  111467 
EQS News ID:  1208300 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1208300&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2021 11:28 ET (15:28 GMT)

TRAVIS PERKINS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.