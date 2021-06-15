RecovR Lot Management and Theft Recovery Solution

Rolls Out Nationwide

After a successful launch in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Illinois and Texas, the fully wireless solution is providing improved lot efficiency and a new F&I revenue stream to car dealers with no upfront costs, creating a revolutionary new business model.

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA, - June 15, 2021 - RecovR, a two-in-one lot management and theft recovery solution by Kudelski IoT - a unit of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD), a leading global technology and security provider - announced today that it has successfully deployed multiple large multi-location dealerships in Arizona, Texas, California, Hawaii, Colorado and Illinois. RecovR enables car dealers to manage their lots more efficiently, improve the sales process and create a new revenue stream, all while providing consumers with the most advanced and reliable wireless theft recovery solution on the market. The product is now helping dealerships across the country optimize their operations and boost their Finance & Insurance (F&I) revenues.

"As we roll out RecovR nationwide, it's clear that the product is not only disrupting the market through its innovative IoT technology, but also through its revenue-positive business model that is enabling dealerships to streamline their operations like never before - all at zero upfront cost," said Patrick Hauert, VP Products for RecovR. "And by going completely wireless with a multi-year battery life, it's far easier to install for the dealer, taking less than a minute compared to the 30-60 minutes wired trackers can take to install. And that's ultimately safer for the new car owner, because unlike after-market wired solutions, wireless solutions don't risk violating the manufacturer's warranty."

An entire, multi-location dealership can be quickly pre-loaded with RecovR and all staff trained, providing improved efficiencies and faster sales with its rich lot management features. This helps staff find cars faster for customers, tracks down misplaced cars in seconds, enables instant inventory audits, creates a potential reduction on garage keepers insurance and provides a high-quality, high-tech F&I product that creates significant revenue at the F&I desk.

"We chose to work with RecovR because there are no upfront costs and the RecovR team are veterans in vehicle tracking solutions," said Jon Peterson, GM and Partner of Folsom Lake Ford in Sacramento, CA. "We like knowing that a global technology and security leader like Kudelski IoT is behind RecovR. They've put strong technology in place to secure our confidential dealer data as well as ensure the privacy of our customers' personal information."

Not only does RecovR benefit dealerships, it is also giving consumers peace of mind and financial benefits if their car is stolen. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, nearly 2 cars are stolen every minute in the U.S., and RecovR helps ensure quicker recovery through its easy-to-use app with the ability to share vehicle location instantly with law enforcement via a live tracking URL. The solution can also be used by the car's owner to find a vehicle when misplaced in a parking lot and can be used to get immediate alerts if a vehicle is moved unexpectedly from its assigned location ("geofencing"). Many insurance companies also provide a discount for the use of secondary theft recovery solutions, as car manufacturers' integrated solutions can be easily disabled by experienced thieves.

RecovR is continuing to install new dealerships across the country on a daily basis. If you are interested in learning more about RecovR, please visit www.recovr.biz.

About RecovR

RecovR, the innovative, two-in-one solution designed to help automobile dealers maximize lot efficiency and drive additional F&I revenue, is developed by Kudelski IoT, a leading global IoT technology and security solutions provider. The product of a proven team of more than 100 experienced professionals, RecovR benefits from the Kudelski Group's 70 years of innovation. RecovR has no upfront costs, enables dealerships to sell cars faster and offers car buyers a valuable purchase add-on that captures incremental F&I revenue. For more information and to inquire about putting RecovR to work in your dealership, visit www.recovr.biz.

About the Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital business enablement technologies that encompass digital content security, public access, cybersecurity, and IoT.

NAGRA provides end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry including services and applications requiring access control and rights management to secure the revenue in digital television, internet, mobile and interactive applications.

SKIDATA is the world market leader in public access and visitor management with over 10,000 installations in over 100 countries, providing fast and safe access for people and vehicles.

Kudelski Security is an innovative, independent provider of tailored cybersecurity solutions to help enterprises and public sector institutions assess risks and vulnerabilities and protect their data and systems.

Kudelski IoT provides end-to-end solutions, IoT product design, and full-lifecycle services to IoT device manufacturers, ecosystem creators and end-user companies.

The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA with offices in 32 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com.

