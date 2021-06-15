The World Economic Forum announced its selection of the 100 most promising Technology Pioneers of 2021 companies that are shaping industries from healthcare to retail and many more.

Carbios is the first and only company in the world to develop a bioprocess to recycle endlessly PET plastic and textile waste.

This year's cohort includes representation from 26 economies on six continents with reach far beyond traditional tech hubs like Silicon Valley.

The full list of Technology Pioneers can be viewed here.

Carbios (Paris:ALCRB) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a company pioneering new enzymatic solutions to reinvent the lifecycle of plastic and textile polymers, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum's "Technology Pioneers". Carbios is opening new sustainable and competitive avenues for the virtuous management of the life cycle of plastic and textile materials. Through its enzymatic recycling technology, Carbios provides an industrial solution to the recycling of PET plastics and textiles (the dominant polymer in bottles, trays and textiles made of polyester). Unlike conventional processes, Carbios' innovation allows the production of 100% recycled and 100% recyclable PET products, without loss of quality.

The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the use of new technologies and innovation that are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

With Carbios' selection as Technology Pioneer, Deputy CEO Martin Stephan Carbios will be invited to participate at World Economic Forum activities, events and discussions throughout the year. Carbios will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues.

"We're excited to welcome Carbios to our 2021 cohort of Technology Pioneers," says Susan Nesbitt, Head of the Global Innovators Community, World Economic Forum. "Carbios, and its fellow pioneers are developing technologies that can help society solve some of its most pressing issues. We look forward to their contribution to the World Economic Forum in its commitment to improving the state of the world."

"It's great to be acknowledged as pioneer by the World Economic Forum", said Martin Stephan, Deputy CEO of Carbios. "It is a confirmation our technology is among the most unique in the world and can engage a sustainable transition to true circular economy model. Our commitment to designing solutions with a positive impact, fuels our long-term competitiveness in order to meet the immense needs of the markets concerned. Carbios' biological solution to deconstruct some of the most common plastics on the market is a world's first and will give endless value to post consumer plastic and textile waste. We look forward to contributing to the Forum dialogues on this challenge."

2021 Tech Pioneer firms are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology and many more. The full list of Technology Pioneers can be found here.

Technology Pioneers have been selected based on the community's selection criteria, which includes innovation, impact and leadership as well as the company's relevance with the World Economic Forum's Platforms.

All info on this year's Technology Pioneers can be found here: http://wef.ch/techpioneers21

More information on past winners, information on the community and the application link can be found here.

About Carbios:

Carbios, a green chemistry company, develops biological and innovative processes to revolutionize the end of life of plastics and textiles. Through its unique approach of combining enzymes and plastics, Carbios aims to address new consumer expectations and the challenges of a broader energy transition by taking up a major challenge of our time: plastic and textile pollution.

Established in 2011 by Truffle Capital, the mission of Carbios is to provide an industrial solution to the recycling of PET plastics and textiles (the dominant polymer in bottles, trays, textiles made of polyester). The enzymatic recycling technology developed by Carbios deconstructs any type of PET plastic waste into its basic components which can then be reused to produce new PET plastics of a quality equivalent to virgin ones. This PET innovation, the first of its kind in the world, was recently recognized in a scientific paper published in the prestigious journal Nature. Additionally, Carbios is working hand in hand with multinational brands like L'Oréal, Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage Food Europe to implement its technology, and to lead the transition toward a truly circular economy.

The Company has also developed an enzymatic biodegradation technology for PLA (a bio sourced polymer) based single use plastics. This technology can create a new generation of plastics that are 100% compostable in domestic conditions, integrating enzymes at the heart of the plastic product. This disruptive innovation has been licensed to Carbiolice, a joint venture created in 2016, in which Carbios now holds 100%.

For more information, please visit https://carbios.fr/en/

Carbios (ISIN FR0011648716/ALCRB) is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

About World Economic Forum: The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org

About the Technology Pioneers:

The World Economic Forum believes that innovation is critical to the future well-being of society and to driving economic growth. Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneer community is composed of early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

The World Economic Forum provides the Technology Pioneers community with a platform to engage with the public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome the current crisis and build future resiliency.

