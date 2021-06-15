The Hub Craft and Paul Pierce collaborate to develop Cannabis products for statewide distribution in Massachusetts

Fitchburg, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2021) - The Hub Craft, LLC, a Massachusetts cannabis company announced today that Paul Pierce, AKA The Truth, will launch his new product line exclusively licensed through The Hub Craft and distributed throughout the state of Massachusetts. With Paul's legacy, especially within the great state of Massachusetts, this announcement of the TRUTH launch is highly anticipated.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=voaVj7e62Ew

"I am excited to be part of The Hub Craft and the TRUTH brand coming to Massachusetts. We have a variety of products lined up for the future and this is an exciting time in our lives to be in this industry. Get ready Massachusetts, because TRUTH is coming to several dispensaries within your state," says Pierce, who is also an investment partner in Hub Craft's Holyoke dispensary. "Paul's personal battle with anxiety motivated him to create this premium brand," states Shivani Dallas, Chief Strategy Officer / The Hub Craft. "He was determined to avoid prescription drugs and knew that there was a better alternative to battle the sleep deprivation and anxiety he was personally facing! Paul has spent years perfecting his strain in his southern California Cultivation facility. Our organization is very enthusiastic to be working with Paul because he is hands-on when it comes to product development."

"Seeing this industry take root in Holyoke is exciting. I am encouraged to see the use of these properties that have been neglected for far too long," Mayor Murphy said in regards to the Cannabis Industry in Holyoke. He added, "As a lifelong sports fan and youth basketball coach, it's encouraging to hear Paul Pierce will be involved as a partner of this business in Holyoke and to have him open up about his own struggles with anxiety."

"A champion and Hall of Famer on and off the court! We are honored that Paul has chosen to join forces with The Hub Craft organization. We are extremely excited to play a role in bringing him back to the state that made him one of their own. This is a new beginning that starts off with being inducted into the Hall of Fame in September of 2021, then producing the highest quality products and developing some of the best genetics in the market," says Howard Tanyu, Founder and CEO of The Hub Craft, LLC.

About The Hub Craft, LLC

The Hub Craft, LLC is a minority-led provisionally licensed business with future cultivation, manufacturing, and adult-use dispensary locations. Their facilities are currently under construction in Fitchburg, MA and Holyoke, MA. The Hub Craft, LLC will be one of the only licensed cultivators on the east coast producing products using living soil methodologies.

Shivani Dallas

The Hub Craft

Chief Strategy Officer

978 424 4202

info@thehubcraft.com

www.thehubcraft.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87635