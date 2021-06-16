Total passenger traffic was up 12.8x year-on-year, but declined 73.6% when compared to May 2019
Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company") the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today a 1,279.0% YoY increase in passenger traffic in May 2021, and a 73.6% decline when compared to the same period of 2019.
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2021 vs. 2020)
Statistics
May'21
May'20(3)
% Var.
YTD'21
YTD'20(1)(2)(3)
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
1,017
89
1,037.1%
6,476
10,017
-35.4%
International Passengers (thousands)
418
36
1,066.0%
1,782
5,412
-67.1%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
326
2
13,651.8%
1,658
1,922
-13.7%
Total Passengers (thousands)
1,761
128
1,279.0%
9,916
17,351
-42.8%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
27.6
14.3
93.7%
125.6
115.4
8.8%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
31.1
9.2
236.2%
160.0
194.5
-17.8%
|
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2021 vs. 2019)
Statistics
May'21
May'19(1)(3)
% Var.
YTD'21
YTD'19(1)(3)
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
1,017
3,734
-72.8%
6,476
19,047
-66.0%
International Passengers (thousands)
418
2,306
-81.9%
1,782
11,392
-84.4%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
326
622
-47.7%
1,658
3,515
-52.8%
Total Passengers (thousands)
1,761
6,661
-73.6%
9,916
33,954
-70.8%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
27.6
37.2
-25.7%
125.6
177.7
-29.4%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
31.1
68.5
-54.6%
160.0
351.7
-54.5%
(1)
Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.
(2)
Preliminary data on 1,256 flights in January 2020 at Brasilia Airport, due to delays in the submission of information by third parties.
(3)
Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.
Passenger Traffic Overview
Total passenger traffic in May 2021 grew 12.8x YoY compared to the same period last year, reflecting easier comparisons as May 2020 was fully impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. When compared to 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 73.6%, while international and domestic passenger traffic dropped 81.9% and 72.8%, respectively, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic on air travel across all countries of operations.
In Argentina, total passenger traffic increased 12.0x YoY. Against May 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 86.3%, with international passenger traffic declining 91.6%, impacted by prolonged government restrictions to international flights, including the continued closure of borders to non-resident foreigners, with certain exceptions, as well as additional travel requirements in force for Argentine nationals starting March 27, 2021. Domestic passenger traffic declined 83.9% versus 2019, impacted by a national lockdown reinstated during the last days of the month.
In Italy, passenger traffic grew 57.3x YoY. Passenger traffic against May 2019 declined 89.8%, while international and domestic passenger traffic dropped 93.9% and 73.9%, respectively, improving sequentially from the declines of 97.1% and 85.4%, respectively, reported in April 2021 against April 2019.
In Brazil, total passenger traffic was up 9.7x YoY. Compared to the same month in 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 50.8%, showing an improvement from the 69.1% decline posted in April 2021, reflecting better sanitary conditions in the country and increased passenger demand.
Total passenger traffic in Uruguay increased 6.4x YoY, but declined 90.2% when compared to May 2019, impacted by the prolonged restrictions to air travel implemented by the government, and weak demand.
In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 17.2x YoY. When compared to 2019, total traffic declined 56.6%, showing an improvement from the 64.8% drop in April, reflecting progress made on the sanitary situation. International and domestic passenger traffic dropped 43.2% and 68.4%, respectively, against May 2019.
In Armenia, total passenger traffic increased 20.1x YoY. Compared to May 2019, passenger traffic declined 23.4%, up from the 38.2% drop reported in April 2021 vs 2019, showing a continued recovery trend in air travel.
Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements
Cargo volume increased 93.7% YoY. When compared to May 2019, total cargo volume dropped 25.7%, mainly driven by declines of 22.1% in Argentina, 39.1% in Brazil and 50.6% in Ecuador.
Aircraft movements increased 236.2% YoY. When compared to May 2019, Aircraft movements declined 54.6%, mainly as a result of a 62.4% decline in Argentina.
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2021 vs. 2020)
May'21
May'20
% Var.
YTD'21
YTD'20
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina(1)
465
36
1,201.7%
3,986
8,955
-55.5%
Italy
75
1
5,732.4%
188
1,005
-81.3%
Brazil(2)
725
68
964.8%
3,833
4,489
-14.6%
Uruguay
17
2
640.5%
75
531
-86.0%
Ecuador
170
9
1,702.1%
694
995
-30.3%
Armenia
166
8
2,015.1%
571
567
0.7%
Peru
142
3
4,713.5%
569
807
-29.6%
TOTAL
1,761
128
1,279.0%
9,916
17,351
-42.8%
(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.
Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
14,665
8,062
81.9%
66,744
62,234
7.2%
Italy
1,268
1,032
22.9%
5,837
5,189
12.5%
Brazil
5,257
1,144
359.6%
25,369
17,899
41.7%
Uruguay(3)
2,989
2,199
35.9%
12,817
14,399
-11.0%
Ecuador
1,639
975
68.2%
7,390
8,878
-16.8%
Armenia
1,556
797
95.3%
6,243
5,639
10.7%
Peru
243
47
415.5%
1,151
1,151
0.1%
TOTAL
27,618
14,256
93.7%
125,553
115,389
8.8%
Aircraft Movements
Argentina
13,374
4,049
230.3%
79,649
100,610
-20.8%
Italy
2,076
355
484.8%
5,540
11,885
-53.4%
Brazil
7,528
2,447
207.6%
39,584
40,951
-3.3%
Uruguay
1,105
309
257.6%
4,384
8,353
-47.5%
Ecuador
3,972
1,489
166.8%
18,746
19,528
-4.0%
Armenia
1,593
296
438.2%
5,913
5,993
-1.3%
Peru
1,440
302
376.8%
6,168
7,205
-14.4%
TOTAL
31,088
9,247
236.2%
159,984
194,525
-17.8%
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2021 vs. 2019)
May'21
May'19
% Var.
YTD'21
YTD'19
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina(1)
465
3,391
-86.3%
3,986
17,909
-77.7%
Italy
75
736
-89.8%
188
2,940
-93.6%
Brazil(2)
725
1,474
-50.8%
3,833
7,874
-51.3%
Uruguay
17
176
-90.2%
75
984
-92.4%
Ecuador
170
392
-56.6%
694
1,869
-62.9%
Armenia
166
217
-23.4%
571
1,039
-45.0%
Peru
142
275
-48.6%
569
1,340
-57.6%
TOTAL
1,761
6,661
-73.6%
9,916
33,954
-70.8%
(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.
Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
14,665
18,825
-22.1%
66,744
93,823
-28.9%
Italy
1,268
1,285
-1.3%
5,837
5,466
6.8%
Brazil
5,257
8,639
-39.1%
25,369
39,774
-36.2%
Uruguay(3)
2,989
3,015
-0.9%
12,817
12,058
6.3%
Ecuador
1,639
3,316
-50.6%
7,390
17,875
-58.7%
Armenia
1,556
1,704
-8.7%
6,243
6,754
-7.6%
Peru
243
389
-37.4%
1,151
1,986
-42.0%
TOTAL
27,618
37,172
-25.7%
125,553
177,736
-29.4%
Aircraft Movements
Argentina
13,374
35,553
-62.4%
79,649
187,636
-57.6%
Italy
2,076
6,864
-69.8%
5,540
28,516
-80.6%
Brazil
7,528
12,714
-40.8%
39,584
66,430
-40.4%
Uruguay
1,105
2,375
-53.5%
4,384
13,914
-68.5%
Ecuador
3,972
6,834
-41.9%
18,746
34,396
-45.5%
Armenia
1,593
1,744
-8.7%
5,913
9,014
-34.4%
Peru
1,440
2,383
-39.6%
6,168
11,827
-47.8%
TOTAL
31,088
68,467
-54.6%
159,984
351,733
-54.5%
About Corporación América Airports
Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporación América Airports served 84.2 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.
