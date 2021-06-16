Innitiwear Is Selling the Latest in EDM Rave Clothing, Clubwear, Festival Wear, Gothic Wear, and More

AUGUSTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / The online store offers the latest in men's and women's alternative fashion. Their sustainable section offers handmade clothes made to order. These use 70% less water and are made out of OEKO-TEX certified materials.

Clothing is one of the interesting forms of self-expression available out there. After all, what better way to broadcast to the world how you see yourself than to wear it on your body? And for the alternative crowd who enjoys flashy and unique clothing styles, Innitiwear offers very interesting options.

Operating primarily in the American and Canadian market, Innitiwear is an online store that specializes in alternative fashion for men and women. The company's clothes are made to stand out with assertive styles and powerful colors. Among the store's collections, buyers can find appeal that is fit for all types of occasions. From clothes made for late nights at the club to appeal and accessories that can be used as regular streetwear for day-to-day activities.

Wealth of options

As expected from a store that specializes in serving clients with an eye for the unique, Innitiwear offers many clothing options in a variety of styles. Buyers can find EDM rave clothing by visiting https://innitiwear.com/collections/bodysuits . The store also offers clubwear, festival wear, gothic wear, streetwear, and more all on the same site. The store itself is split into four key categories.

Women's wear. Here users can find a collection of tops, shorts, leggings, bodysuits, and accessories made with women in mind. Designs here range from the shinty to the gothic, including eye-catching bodysuits in a variety of unique styles, and gothic chokers and shawls with night-themed imagery. Men's wear. The store offers a variety of stylish t-shirts, joggers, and hoodies for men. With styles ranging from abstract to cyberpunk, all designs look right at home in a rave. Accessories. This section contains a wide range of additional appeal that can be used to complete one's look. Including chokers, gaiters, masks, and more. Eco-friendly. Under this category, buyers will find a wide selection of shirts, hoodies, masks, and leggings. The difference is that products in this section are hand-made and eco-friendly, using ethically sourced and sustainable materials, and they use 70% less water than other alternatives.

Customer perks and protections

All Innitiwear products are backed by the company's many customer guarantees. As the store's website explains: "We will do whatever it takes to assist each and every customer. We provide outstanding customer service support, as we highly value our customer's satisfaction above all else."

Customers buying from Innitiwear get to enjoy the following:

Free US shipping with no minimum order requirements;

Fast and secure online ordering process;

90 days money-back guarantee, following the conditions described in the site's returns policy;

Access to the company's fast 24/7/365 customer support.

CONTACT:

Innitiwear

support@innitiwear.com

