Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
News Alert! Gold, Gold, Gold! - Jeder Schuss ein Treffer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1KAQD ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
16.06.2021 | 08:31
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SWEF: Result of AGM

DJ SWEF: Result of AGM 

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) 
SWEF: Result of AGM 
16-Jun-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
16 June 2021 
 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited 
 
Results of Eighth Annual General Meeting 
 
The Board of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited announces that, at the Eighth Annual General Meeting of the 
Company held on Tuesday, 15 June 2021, the resolutions put to the meeting were approved by shareholders on a show of 
hands. 
 
Details of the proxy votes lodged are set out below: 
 
Ordinary Resolution                                  For*    Against  Withheld** 
 1. To receive the Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the period 269,113,372 1,956 
  ended 31 December 2020.                                         0 
 
 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the period ended 31 December  269,082,009 
  2020.                                             8,105   25,214 
 
                                           257,818,227 11,016,928 
 3. To re-elect as a Director of the Company, Stephen Smith.                         280,173 
 
                                           267,803,372 1,311,956 
 4. To re-elect as a Director of the Company, John Whittle.                         0 
 
                                           267,813,372 1,301,956 
 5. To re-elect as a Director of the Company, Shelagh Mason.                         0 
 
                                           269,113,372 
 6. To re-elect as a Director of the Company, Charlotte Denton.                  1,956   0 
 
                                           268,788,663 
 7. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors of the Company.             326,665  0 
 
                                           269,107,699 
 8. To authorise the Directors to agree the remuneration of the Auditors.             7,629   0 
 
                                           269,113,372 
 9. To approve the Company's dividend policy.                           1,956   0 
 
 
Special Resolution                                  For*    Against  Withheld** 
                                           269,067,699 47,629 
10. To authorise the Directors to allot shares (equal to 10% of the Ordinary shares)             0 
 
11. To authorise the Directors to disapply Pre-Emption Rights (up to a maximum of 10% 269,045,371 69,957 
  of the Ordinary Shares)                                         0 
 
                                           268,787,211 328,116 
12. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares.                   1

The full text of the resolutions may be found in the Notice of the Eighth Annual General Meeting contained in the Shareholder Document dated 14 April 2021, copies of which are available on both the Company's website www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com and on the National Storage Mechanism https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ nationalstoragemechanism***

* Includes discretionary votes received

** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the proportion of votes 'for' or 'against' a resolution

*** Neither the NSM website nor the Company's website nor the content of any website accessible from hyperlinks on those websites (or any other website) is (or is deemed to be) incorporated into, or forms (or is deemed to form) part of this announcement

Enquiries:

Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited

Vania Santos 01481 735878

Notes:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com.

The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GG00B79WC100 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     SWEF 
LEI Code:   5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 
Sequence No.: 111468 
EQS News ID:  1208309 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1208309&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.