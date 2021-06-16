DJ SWEF: Result of AGM

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Result of AGM 16-Jun-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 June 2021 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited Results of Eighth Annual General Meeting The Board of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited announces that, at the Eighth Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, 15 June 2021, the resolutions put to the meeting were approved by shareholders on a show of hands. Details of the proxy votes lodged are set out below: Ordinary Resolution For* Against Withheld** 1. To receive the Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the period 269,113,372 1,956 ended 31 December 2020. 0 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the period ended 31 December 269,082,009 2020. 8,105 25,214 257,818,227 11,016,928 3. To re-elect as a Director of the Company, Stephen Smith. 280,173 267,803,372 1,311,956 4. To re-elect as a Director of the Company, John Whittle. 0 267,813,372 1,301,956 5. To re-elect as a Director of the Company, Shelagh Mason. 0 269,113,372 6. To re-elect as a Director of the Company, Charlotte Denton. 1,956 0 268,788,663 7. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors of the Company. 326,665 0 269,107,699 8. To authorise the Directors to agree the remuneration of the Auditors. 7,629 0 269,113,372 9. To approve the Company's dividend policy. 1,956 0 Special Resolution For* Against Withheld** 269,067,699 47,629 10. To authorise the Directors to allot shares (equal to 10% of the Ordinary shares) 0 11. To authorise the Directors to disapply Pre-Emption Rights (up to a maximum of 10% 269,045,371 69,957 of the Ordinary Shares) 0 268,787,211 328,116 12. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares. 1

The full text of the resolutions may be found in the Notice of the Eighth Annual General Meeting contained in the Shareholder Document dated 14 April 2021, copies of which are available on both the Company's website www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com and on the National Storage Mechanism https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ nationalstoragemechanism***

* Includes discretionary votes received

** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the proportion of votes 'for' or 'against' a resolution

*** Neither the NSM website nor the Company's website nor the content of any website accessible from hyperlinks on those websites (or any other website) is (or is deemed to be) incorporated into, or forms (or is deemed to form) part of this announcement

Enquiries:

Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited

Vania Santos 01481 735878

Notes:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com.

The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: RAG TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 Sequence No.: 111468 EQS News ID: 1208309 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1208309&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)