ENERGISME ENERGISME: Loamics and MyDataModels have joined forces to launch an Augmented Analytics solution optimising data exploitation. 16-Jun-2021 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Loamics and MyDataModels have joined forces to launch an Augmented Analytics solution optimising data exploitation Loamics and MyDataModels, two French deep tech start-ups, have teamed up to maximise the value and accessibility of data. Together, they have created an Augmented Analytics solution allowing rapid analysis of large volumes of data in order to make strategic decisions. Combining Loamics' powerful infrastructure - which automates and industrialises data preparation - with the intelligence of MyDataModels' AI ??and predictive modelling platform offers a unique and unparalleled solution in the Big Data market, rivalling expensive solutions from mainly American competitors. MyDataModels previously offered a Small Data solution via SaaS. Loamics has enabled MyDataModels to expand by launching this Big Data PaaS solution on the market, which will be available in "plug & play" mode from Microsoft's Azure marketplace within the next few days. The success of this partnership is based on the complementary nature of the Loamics and TADA(R) platforms. Loamics, a subsidiary of Energisme, is able to use its software suite to collect any data, regardless of the format, transmission protocol, volume or category (real time, continuous, etc.). Loamics enhances the data's reliability and consistency as it is being processed, thereby boosting quality and confidence. The data is then ready to be unveiled and that is when the TADA(R) solution from MyDataModels comes into play. Driven by artificial intelligence, TADA(R) creates simple predictive models enabling business users in the company to modify any variable and preview the impact on the end result. Loamics and MyDataModels allow companies to harness data as a commodity to increase their performance and: - Transition from a complex and costly management process to a simpler and cost-saving one - Reduce the human processing of data - Maintain robust data governance and data sovereignty - Make data instantly accessible and interpretable to all the company's business lines Stéphane Bollon, CEO of Loamics, says, "I would like to thank MyDataModels for this partnership. We share the same objective of making data accessible to as many people as possible while preserving its sovereignty and security. Companies already have the data, but most of the time they under-use it or use it incorrectly. With MyDataModels, we are offering a solution which is uniquely simple to use. Able to be integrated in just a few clicks, it democratises data, accelerates artificial intelligence and unleashes clients' potential. Denis Bastiment, CTO of MyDataModels, says: "Giving meaning to data and accelerating artificial intelligence are objectives we have been pursuing since our start-up was founded as they are two key success factors for companies today - and that will be even truer tomorrow. Thanks to the Loamics teams. The extension of our Augmented Analytics solution to Big Data is based partly on the performance of the Loamics platform, particularly its interoperability and ability to automate and industrialise the preparation and processing of data. We are launching a solution with enormous potential." About Loamics Loamics, a software publisher, has developed a PaaS technological infrastructure that ensures fully automated data processing, enhancing the value of the data and making it available immediately. Loamics gives all business sectors the tools for real data-driven oversight and decision-making based on the combination of smart, reliable and secure data. More information is available at: www.loamics.com About Energisme ENERGISME has developed a SaaS technology platform to accelerate companies' energy performance (energy service providers, energy suppliers and distributors, manufacturers and property managers) by using intelligent data. Bolstered by its platform's technological and operational attributes, ENERGISME already has 120 large account clients. A white-label solution is also being marketed to top industry players. ENERGISME (ISIN code: FR0013399359/Ticker: ALNRG) has been listed on the Euronext Growth market since July 2020. ENERGISME is eligible for SME personal equity plans and qualifies as a BPI Innovative Company and BPI Excellence. More information is available at: www.energisme.com Contacts LOAMICS Press Relations Investor Relations Yaël Mamane Jenna Driff Nicolas Lin presse@loamics.com jdriff@actifin.fr nlin@actifin.fr Tel. +33 (1) 81 89 33 90 Tel. +33 (1) 56 88 11 19 Tel. +33 (1) 56 88 11 11 About MyDataModels

Founded in March 2018, MyDataModels offers TADA(R), a predictive analytics platform powered by artificial intelligence. Powerful and easy to use providing fully interpretable models, TADA(R) helps all professionals carry out an in-depth analysis of their data and make more informed decisions. As such, MyDataModels technology is the preferred solution for healthcare, research, industry and embedded systems. MyDataModels is based in France and employs 30 people.

MyDataModels has been awarded the BPI Innovative Company and BPI Excellence labels.

