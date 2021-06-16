Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.06.2021
News Alert! Gold, Gold, Gold! - Jeder Schuss ein Treffer!
ENERGISME: Loamics and MyDataModels have joined forces to launch an Augmented Analytics solution optimising data exploitation.

DJ ENERGISME: Loamics and MyDataModels have joined forces to launch an Augmented Analytics solution optimising data exploitation. 

ENERGISME 
ENERGISME: Loamics and MyDataModels have joined forces to launch an Augmented Analytics solution optimising data 
exploitation. 
16-Jun-2021 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Loamics and MyDataModels have joined forces to launch an Augmented Analytics solution optimising data exploitation 
 
Loamics and MyDataModels, two French deep tech start-ups, have teamed up to maximise the value and accessibility of 
data. Together, they have created an Augmented Analytics solution allowing rapid analysis of large volumes of data in 
order to make strategic decisions. Combining Loamics' powerful infrastructure - which automates and industrialises data 
preparation - with the intelligence of MyDataModels' AI ??and predictive modelling platform offers a unique and 
unparalleled solution in the Big Data market, rivalling expensive solutions from mainly American competitors. 
MyDataModels previously offered a Small Data solution via SaaS. Loamics has enabled MyDataModels to expand by launching 
this Big Data PaaS solution on the market, which will be available in "plug & play" mode from Microsoft's Azure 
marketplace within the next few days. 
The success of this partnership is based on the complementary nature of the Loamics and TADA(R) platforms. Loamics, a 
subsidiary of Energisme, is able to use its software suite to collect any data, regardless of the format, transmission 
protocol, volume or category (real time, continuous, etc.). Loamics enhances the data's reliability and consistency as 
it is being processed, thereby boosting quality and confidence. The data is then ready to be unveiled and that is when 
the TADA(R) solution from MyDataModels comes into play. Driven by artificial intelligence, TADA(R) creates simple 
predictive models enabling business users in the company to modify any variable and preview the impact on the end 
result. 
 
Loamics and MyDataModels allow companies to harness data as a commodity to increase their performance and: 
 - Transition from a complex and costly management process to a simpler and cost-saving one 
 - Reduce the human processing of data 
 - Maintain robust data governance and data sovereignty 
 - Make data instantly accessible and interpretable to all the company's business lines 
 
Stéphane Bollon, CEO of Loamics, says, "I would like to thank MyDataModels for this partnership. We share the same 
objective of making data accessible to as many people as possible while preserving its sovereignty and security. 
Companies already have the data, but most of the time they under-use it or use it incorrectly. With MyDataModels, we 
are offering a solution which is uniquely simple to use. Able to be integrated in just a few clicks, it democratises 
data, accelerates artificial intelligence and unleashes clients' potential. 
 
Denis Bastiment, CTO of MyDataModels, says: "Giving meaning to data and accelerating artificial intelligence are 
objectives we have been pursuing since our start-up was founded as they are two key success factors for companies today 
- and that will be even truer tomorrow. Thanks to the Loamics teams. The extension of our Augmented Analytics solution 
to Big Data is based partly on the performance of the Loamics platform, particularly its interoperability and ability 
to automate and industrialise the preparation and processing of data. We are launching a solution with enormous 
potential." 
About Loamics 
Loamics, a software publisher, has developed a PaaS technological infrastructure that ensures fully automated data 
processing, enhancing the value of the data and making it available immediately. Loamics gives all business sectors the 
tools for real data-driven oversight and decision-making based on the combination of smart, reliable and secure data. 
More information is available at: www.loamics.com 
About Energisme 
ENERGISME has developed a SaaS technology platform to accelerate companies' energy performance (energy service 
providers, energy suppliers and distributors, manufacturers and property managers) by using intelligent data. Bolstered 
by its platform's technological and operational attributes, ENERGISME already has 120 large account clients. A 
white-label solution is also being marketed to top industry players. ENERGISME (ISIN code: FR0013399359/Ticker: ALNRG) 
has been listed on the Euronext Growth market since July 2020. 
ENERGISME is eligible for SME personal equity plans and qualifies as a BPI Innovative Company and BPI Excellence. More 
information is available at: www.energisme.com 
 
Contacts 
LOAMICS         Press Relations     Investor Relations 
Yaël Mamane       Jenna Driff       Nicolas Lin 
presse@loamics.com    jdriff@actifin.fr    nlin@actifin.fr 
Tel. +33 (1) 81 89 33 90 Tel. +33 (1) 56 88 11 19 Tel. +33 (1) 56 88 11 11 About MyDataModels

Founded in March 2018, MyDataModels offers TADA(R), a predictive analytics platform powered by artificial intelligence. Powerful and easy to use providing fully interpretable models, TADA(R) helps all professionals carry out an in-depth analysis of their data and make more informed decisions. As such, MyDataModels technology is the preferred solution for healthcare, research, industry and embedded systems. MyDataModels is based in France and employs 30 people.

MyDataModels has been awarded the BPI Innovative Company and BPI Excellence labels.

Find out more: www.mydatamodels.com Contacts

MyDataModels Agence Ballou - Media relations

Francine Fichter Thomas Duporge & Léonard Facchino

ff@mydatamodels.com mydatamodels@balloupr.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: Energisme - Loamics - MyDataModels EN

1208375 16-Jun-2021 CET/CEST 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1208375&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2021 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
