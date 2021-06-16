Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.06.2021
GlobeNewswire
16.06.2021 | 08:41
Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes RevolutionRace to the Main Market

Stockholm, June 16, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in RVRC
Holding AB's shares (short name RVRC) commence today on the Nasdaq Stockholm
Main Market. The company belongs to the Consumer Discretionary sector. RVRC
Holding (RevolutionRace) is the 85th company to be admitted to trading on
Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. 

RevolutionRace offers high quality functional clothing for people with an
active lifestyle. The company was founded in 2013 by Pernilla Nyrensten, CEO
and Niclas Nyrensten, Creative Director. Since its inception, the founders have
had the goal of creating multifunctional clothing with great fit, in the
highest quality and at reasonable prices under the tag line "Nature is our
playground". By selling clothes online, directly to consumers without
unnecessary intermediaries, RevolutionRace can offer products that have an
unbeatable value in terms of price, quality and design. 

RevolutionRace is established in over 30 countries (and counting), and they
have sold over one million pants worldwide. With a heavy focus of
sustainability, they strive to be an attractive employer and act socially and
environmentally responsible. 

"We founded RevolutionRace with a clear ambition of creating high quality,
colorful, well fitted and reasonably priced outdoor products of unmatched
product value," said Pernilla Nyrensten, CEO of RevolutionRace. "The Listing on
Nasdaq Stockholm is another milestone in our ambition to, together with our
customers, create one of the world's most recommended brands for functional
active lifestyle apparel." 

"RevolutionRace is a company on a fantastic journey, and we are happy to
welcome them to the Main Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings
at Nasdaq. "Strong values, hard work and sustainability awareness have paid
off. Their transparency and clear ambitions are impressive and will serve them
well as they continue to grow and attract new shareholders. We look forward to
follow their journey as a Nasdaq listed company." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Wulfing
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
