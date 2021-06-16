Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes RevolutionRace to the Main Market

Stockholm, June 16, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in RVRC Holding AB's shares (short name RVRC) commence today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs to the Consumer Discretionary sector. RVRC Holding (RevolutionRace) is the 85th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. RevolutionRace offers high quality functional clothing for people with an active lifestyle. The company was founded in 2013 by Pernilla Nyrensten, CEO and Niclas Nyrensten, Creative Director. Since its inception, the founders have had the goal of creating multifunctional clothing with great fit, in the highest quality and at reasonable prices under the tag line "Nature is our playground". By selling clothes online, directly to consumers without unnecessary intermediaries, RevolutionRace can offer products that have an unbeatable value in terms of price, quality and design. RevolutionRace is established in over 30 countries (and counting), and they have sold over one million pants worldwide. With a heavy focus of sustainability, they strive to be an attractive employer and act socially and environmentally responsible. "We founded RevolutionRace with a clear ambition of creating high quality, colorful, well fitted and reasonably priced outdoor products of unmatched product value," said Pernilla Nyrensten, CEO of RevolutionRace. "The Listing on Nasdaq Stockholm is another milestone in our ambition to, together with our customers, create one of the world's most recommended brands for functional active lifestyle apparel." "RevolutionRace is a company on a fantastic journey, and we are happy to welcome them to the Main Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "Strong values, hard work and sustainability awareness have paid off. Their transparency and clear ambitions are impressive and will serve them well as they continue to grow and attract new shareholders. We look forward to follow their journey as a Nasdaq listed company." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com