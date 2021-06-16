Emad Rajaie Assigned to Head DoubleLine's Relationship Management in Europe

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emad Rajaie, who in 2019 joined asset manager DoubleLine Capital LP to head of the firm's Middle East relationship management, has been assigned the additional responsibility to manage the firm's relations in the United Kingdom, Ireland and continental Europe.

Mr. Rajaie reports to Ron Redell, President of DoubleLine Group.

"The European market is of strategic importance to DoubleLine's international business," Mr. Redell said. "Emad brings a wealth of experience working with institutional investors and consultants outside North America. He will enhance DoubleLine's ability to provide investment solutions to European investors and consultants in Europe. With his appointment, DoubleLine will continue to thoughtfully expand its presence in the region and work with its partners to best meet European investor needs."

Mr. Rajaie has 16 years of experience in the financial sector. In April 2019, he came to DoubleLine from PIMCO where he worked for 10 years, based in London, and was co-head of the fixed-income investment manager's business in the Middle East and Africa. Before PIMCO, Mr. Rajaie served as a consultant at Booz & Company (now part of PricewaterhouseCoopers) and PricewaterhouseCoopers. He holds a Master of Public Administration from Harvard University (Cambridge, MA), an MBA from Saint Louis University (Saint Louis, MO) and a Bachelor of Computer Engineering from Concordia University (Montreal, Canada).

"I look forward to working with DoubleLine's senior leadership and our partners to expand our footprint in Europe," Mr. Rajaie said. "The firm has done an exceptional job building a robust investment platform and process to serve our clients around the globe. My role will be to further our reach in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, working with clients to navigate the rather challenging market environment ahead."

About DoubleLine Capital LP

About DoubleLine Capital LP

DoubleLine Capital LP is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. As of the March 31 close of the first quarter of 2021, DoubleLine Capital LP and its related entities managed $135 billion in assets across all vehicles, including open-end mutual funds, collective investment trusts, closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds, hedge funds, variable annuities, UCITS and separate accounts.

