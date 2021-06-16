Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Emplicure AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (307/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Emplicure AB (publ), company registration number 556967-7189, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Emplicure AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be June 24, 2021. Emplicure AB has 10,958,000 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: EMPLI ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 20,558,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015812391 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 227081 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556967-7189 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Equity Rights Short name: EMPLI TO1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of 9,600,000 warrants to be listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: 1 TO1 entitles to 1 share at a minimum subscription price of SEK 0.05 and a maximum subscription price of SEK 6.23 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: April 29, 2022- May 13, 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: May 11, 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015960588 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 227214 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 7 0412 9954.