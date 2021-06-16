Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
"Supernews" bei Rritual Superfoods! Geht es jetzt in 57 Einzelhandelsketten!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
16.06.2021 | 09:29
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Emplicure AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (307/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Emplicure AB (publ), company registration
number 556967-7189, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing
requirements. 

Provided that Emplicure AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its
shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is
expected to be June 24, 2021. 

Emplicure AB has 10,958,000 shares as per today's date.

Shares

Short name:               EMPLI          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 20,558,000       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0015812391      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             227081         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556967-7189       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------


Equity Rights

Short name:      EMPLI TO1                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of   9,600,000                        
 warrants to be                                 
 listed:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:         1 TO1 entitles to 1 share at a minimum subscription price
            of SEK 0.05 and a maximum subscription price of SEK 6.23
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription period:  April 29, 2022- May 13, 2022               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading day:   May 11, 2022                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:       SE0015960588                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:       1                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:     227214                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:    First North STO/8                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:    MiFID II tick size table                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:       SSME                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:   SEK                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Classification

Code Name    
-----------------
20  Health Care
-----------------
2010 Health Care
-----------------


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission AB on +46 7 0412 9954.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.