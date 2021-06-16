Procuritas Capital Investors VI ("Procuritas") today announces the launch of Frendy, a new IT services platform based in Finland. The new company has been created through the acquisition of twelve IT services businesses across the country. After the transaction, Procuritas will become the majority shareholder, with the current entrepreneurial teams continuing in the day-to-day management of their local businesses with significant minority ownership of the wider company.

Frendy will deliver IT services for SME companies in Finland, a target market of more than €1 billion per annum. At inception, the company will have 160 employees in 16 locations across Finland and will be headquartered in Helsinki, with revenues in excess of €33 million.

Jussi Holopainen, Investment Manager at Procuritas, commented, "We are delighted to have completed the formation of Frendy. It is a really exciting opportunity for Procuritas to create a new company in this sizeable fragmented market currently serving SME customers in Finland."

"With an experienced management team and board in place and potential for further acquisitions, Procuritas is looking forward to repeating another transformative growth journey through a service industry consolidation which has proven successful many times throughout its 35-year history", says Johan Conradsson, co-Managing Partner at Procuritas.

Incoming Frendy CEO, Mikko Peltonen, added, "Frendy operates in a large market where there are a limited number of nationwide players. Bringing together these twelve businesses creates fantastic opportunities for improved customer service through consolidation and even closer local support while increasing profitability through centralised purchasing and shared systems."

The central Frendy management team will be led by CEO Mikko Peltonen who has a background in corporate finance, including M&A advisory in the IT services space, as well as industry, and was most recently CEO of Rostek, the facade access equipment company. With a long history in the IT industry as CEO of Vincit and Jolla, and currently Chief Digital Officer at Finnair, Tomi Pienimäki becomes Chairman of the Board. Another technology industry veteran, Jyrki Rosenberg, who has led multiple global technology businesses in companies such as F-Secure, joins the Board.

About Procuritas

Procuritas is a mid-market Nordic private equity investor, building up niche market-leading companies through transformative growth in service industry consolidations, digital consumer businesses, software and select industrial sectors. As the longest-established private equity firm in the Nordics with a 35-year track record, Procuritas has carefully invested in more than 45 companies, accelerating their growth and helping them to realize their true business potential. The long-serving team is characterised by its passion for business, hands-on experience, enthusiasm, commitment to ESG-linked value creation initiatives and strong belief that they are allies in the quest to build strong and sustainable businesses. Read more at www.procuritas.com.

About Frendy

Frendy is an IT service provider for SMEs in Finland. Headquartered in Helsinki, it delivers IT support, IT security, equipment, networks, data centre and cloud services as well as document handling solutions via its local offices across the country. Frendy has been created through the acquisition of 12 companies which include Indatahouse Oy, Indata Oy, ItsPro Oy, Isoweli Oy, Tietokonemaailma Oy, Datanix Oy, Wintunix Oy, R-Office Oy, R-Office Uusimaa Oy, R-Office Itä-Suomi Oy, Soluto and Mikrovirta. Read more at www.frendy.fi.

