Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen SEBinvest - name change of sub-funds

The name changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 29 June 2021. ISIN: DK0060159135 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: SEBinvest AKL Kreditobligationer (euro) P ----------------------------------------------------------------------- New name: SEBinvest AKL Kreditobligationer (euro) SRI P ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Abb. new name at Nasdaq: SEBinvest AKL Kreditobl (euro) SRI P ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SEIKOBP ----------------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: SEIKSP ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 70457 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060606689 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: SEBinvest AKL US HY Bonds Short Duration (SKY Harbor) P -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New name SEBinvest AKL US Short Maturity Sustainable High Yield (SKY Harbor) P -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Abb. new name at SEBinv AKL US ShMat SuHY (SKY Harbor) P Nasdaq: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SEIHYSP -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: SEISHP -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook 108250 ID: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel: +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1002415