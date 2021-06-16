Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.06.2021
16.06.2021 | 10:29
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen SEBinvest - name change of sub-funds

The name changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 29 June
2021. 



ISIN:           DK0060159135                 
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:           SEBinvest AKL Kreditobligationer (euro) P  
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
New name:         SEBinvest AKL Kreditobligationer (euro) SRI P
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Abb. new name at Nasdaq: SEBinvest AKL Kreditobl (euro) SRI P     
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:        SEIKOBP                   
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
New short name:      SEIKSP                    
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID:  70457                    
-----------------------------------------------------------------------





ISIN:         DK0060606689                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         SEBinvest AKL US HY Bonds Short Duration (SKY Harbor) P 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
New name        SEBinvest AKL US Short Maturity Sustainable High Yield  
            (SKY Harbor) P                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Abb. new name at    SEBinv AKL US ShMat SuHY (SKY Harbor) P         
 Nasdaq:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      SEIHYSP                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
New short name:    SEISHP                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook  108250                          
 ID:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





For further information please contact Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel: +45 33
93 33 66

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1002415
