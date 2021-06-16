Anzeige
16.06.2021 | 10:53
Admission to trading of Saunum Group additional shares on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-06-16 10:41 CEST --


On June 16, 2021, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to approve the
additional admission to trading application of Saunum Group AS and to list its
85,000 additionally issued shares in Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First
North. 

Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of Saunum Group AS will be
admitted to trading on Thursday, June 17, 2021 or on a date close to it. 

Thus, altogether 1,085,000 shares of Saunum Group (ISIN: EE3100019753) will be
traded under the trading code SAUNA on or about June 17. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
