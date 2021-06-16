Bulletin from extraordinary general meeting of SciBase Holding AB (publ) on 16 June 2021

STOCKHOLM, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The extraordinary general meeting in SciBase Holding AB (publ) (the "Company") was held today on 16 June 2021. Due to the extraordinary situation following the COVID-19 pandemic, the extraordinary general meeting was carried out through postal voting only, without any physical attendance. The general meeting resolved, with the required majority, as follows:

Approval of the Board of Director's resolution on a directed share issue

The extraordinary general meeting resolved, with required majority, to approve the Board of Director's decision from 31 May 2021, on a directed issue of 239,000 shares to a subscription price of SEK 5.20, resulting in an increase of the share capital of SEK 11,950. The right to subscribe shares in the share issue was vested in the Company's Board of Director Dr. Matt Leavitt.

Following registration of the share issue the Company's share capital amounts to SEK 3,423,755.35 divided on 68,475,107 shares. The dilution for existing shareholders amounts to approximately 0.35 per cent.

For more information, please contact:

Simon Grant, CEO SciBase

Tel: +46 72 887 43 99

Email: simon.grant@scibase.com

Certified Advisor:

Avanza

Tel: +46 8 409 421 20

Email: ca@avanza.se

About SciBase och Nevisense

SciBase AB is a global medical technology company based in Stockholm, Sweden that develops unique point-of-care devices for the evaluation of skin disorders such as skin cancer and atopic dermatitis. SciBase's first product, Nevisense, helps clinicians detect melanoma, the most dangerous type of skin cancer. Further development has led to Nevisense also being used as a tool to assess the skin barrier and non-melanoma skin cancer. Nevisense is based on substantial research and has achieved excellent results in the largest clinical study ever conducted on the detection of malignant melanoma. Nevisense is CE marked in Europe, has TGA approval in Australia and an FDA approval (PMA) in the United States. SciBase technology is based Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) combined with Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms that interpret the varying electrical properties of human tissue to detect malignancies and abnormalities. SciBase Holding AB is listed on First North Growth Market ("SCIB"). Further information is available at www.scibase.com.

