Tripadvisor and Visit Shaanxi to Update 'Explore Shaanxi' to Provide a Better Travel Guide in Shaanxi, China

BEIJING, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform, and Visit Shaanxi, the official account of Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, jointly updated the Explore Shaanxi page on June 2 to offer more travel information and Shaanxi tour insights to travelers.

The tourism industry was severely impacted by the global COVID-19 pandemic last year. However, the world has witnessed attraction reopening, relaxed travel restrictions, and tourism recovery in 2021. Shaanxi, renowned for its capital Xi'an, is one of the places actively making preparations for inbound tourism after the pandemic. During the May Day holiday last month, Xi'an achieved a peak in domestic tourist numbers and was listed as one of the top 10 most popular cities in China. Additionally, many Shaanxi attractions are subject to systematic safeguards for a securer post-pandemic travel experience.

Through the creation of a specially produced content hub on Tripadvisor, Explore Shaanxi, the two organizations have come together to create content that will highlight the positive experiences that travelers can have while traveling in Shaanxi after China reopen borders. The page will showcase a visit to the terracotta army, a ride on Xi'an City Wall, an adventure to Mount Hua, some fantastic food in Wei restaurant, etc.

With a specific focus on promoting Shaanxi's unique culture and history, Explore Shaanxi will host a wealth of content aimed at educating and inspiring Tripadvisor users nationwide to discover Chinese civilization and Shaanxi's tradition. It will feature beautiful pictures, interesting videos, popular tourist attractions, useful travel guides, and Shaanxi-related articles to attract more potential travelers, and to increase their awareness of Shaanxi among all the other well-known Chinese travel destinations.

In May, the Visit Shaanxi page was updated every week to elaborately offer useful travel information to Tripadvisor users. In June, a digital campaign related to the 2021 traveler's choice will occur on this platform with engagements of influencers.

Lastly, Shaanxi should be a great destination for travelers and their entertainment and safety will be guaranteed while traveling.

Check Explore Shaanxi's link: https://www.tripadvisor.com/Tourism-g498181-Shaanxi-Vacations.html