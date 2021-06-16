Pascal Biosciences Inc.: Hardy Forzley Joins Pascal Biosciences as Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Pascal Biosciences Inc. ("Pascal") (TSXV:PAS) (OTC PINK:PSCBF) (FSE:6PB), announced today the appointment of Hardy Forzley as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Forzley has used his professional expertise as a Certified Public Accountant with some 30 years of experience in the field to raise capital, optimize corporate structure, and provide valuable operational oversight for numerous diverse companies.

"Hardy is a great addition to Pascal, and we look forward to working with him", said President Mark van der Horst. "His financial experience will greatly help guide Pascal and create significant value for our shareholders." In industries as diverse as green technology, furniture manufacturing and early-stage mining development, he has been instrumental in numerous corporate start-up successes in Canada, the U.S, Mexico, and Australia.

Since 2006, Mr. Forzley has been President and Director, as well as the CFO, of Bathurst Metals Corp., and he has been an active member of the board of directors of several public companies in a variety of sectors.

ABOUT PASCAL BIOSCIENCES INC.

Pascal is a biotechnology company advancing innovative therapies for serious diseases. In addition to a targeted therapy for acute lymphoblastic leukemia, Pascal is developing cannabinoid-based treatments for cancer. These compounds include PAS-403, which is advancing into clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma, and PAS-393, an immuno-stimulatory cannabinoid to be used in combination with checkpoint inhibitor therapy to treat multiple cancers. The PAS-393 program is being developed collaboratively with SoRSE Technology. PAS-393 also shows promise for treating COVID-19.

Dr. Patrick W. Gray, CEO

Patrick W. Gray, CEO

Mark van der Horst, President

