Swedish venture capital fund EQT has launched an offer for the Spanish solar developer at €26.50 per share.From pv magazine Spain Veleta BidCo Sàrl, a special purpose company indirectly wholly owned by the Swedish venture capital fund EQT Infrastructure V, has announced a takeover bid for 100% of Solarpack"s share capital. Before the announcement was made, Beraunberri, SL, Landa LLC and Burgest 2007, SL, Solarpack's main shareholders, which jointly own 50.957% of the company, signed an agreement with the bidder by virtue of which they agree to sell their entire stake within the framework of the ...

