Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2021) - INCA ONE GOLD CORP. (TSXV: INCA) (OTCQB: INCAF) (FSE: SU92) ("Inca One" or the "Company") a gold producer, operating two, fully permitted, mineral processing facilities in Peru, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB"), a US trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group headquartered in New York. The Company will trade on the OTCQB under the symbol "INCAF". The Company's common shares will also continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "INCA".

"Up-listing our US listing to the OTCQB is an important part of the Company's long-term strategy to expose Inca One's common shares to a wider audience and expand our visibility," stated Edward Kelly, President and CEO of Inca One Gold Corp. "We believe trading on the OTCQB will help us enhance liquidity by providing our current and future American investors with a suitable trading platform creating a fluid and transparent trading experience, along with broadening our investor base."

The OTCQB is the premier venture marketplace for entrepreneurial and developing US and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. To be eligible, Companies must meet high financial standards, including be current in their financing reporting, follow best practice corporate governance, have a professional third-party sponsor introduction, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market and provides current public information to investors that need to analyze, value, and trade securities. Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About Inca One

Inca One Gold Corp is a TSXV listed, gold producer operating two, fully permitted, gold mineral processing facilities in Peru. The Company has produced in excess of 92,000 ounces of gold, generating over US$125 million in revenue from its first 6 years of operations. Inca One, is led by an experienced and capable management team that has established the Company as a trusted leader in servicing government permitted, small-scale miners in Peru. Peru is the world's seventh-largest producer of gold and its small-scale mining sector is estimated by government officials to be valued in the billions of dollars annually. Inca One possesses a combined 450 tonnes per day permitted operating capacity at its two fully integrated plants, Chala One and Kori One. To learn more visit www.incaone.com.





Figure 1. Inca One's gold processing facilities in Peru (left: Chala One facility; right: Kori One facility)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2645/87728_5b6437cb5439f831_001full.jpg

