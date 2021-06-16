Options, the leading provider of managed trading infrastructure and connectivity to the global Capital Markets, has been announced as the Best Managed Services Solution for Market Data at the TradingTech Insights USA Awards.

The awards, which took place on June 15th, are designed to recognise excellence in trading solutions and services for capital markets and focus on those vendors who have provided exceptional trading infrastructure, trading technology, and data solutions.

Danny Moore, Options' President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are delighted that Options' dedication to market-leading innovation has been acknowledged in the TradingTech Insights USA Awards. With the recent launch of two new offerings in the form of Telemetry Services and Tempus, the PTP Compliance Reporting tool, delivering best-in-class market data solutions has been an R&D milestone for Options, now backed by award-winning selection."

Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer of A-Team Group, which hosts the TradingTech Insight Awards, said, "Many congratulations to Options for winning Best Managed Services Solution for Market Data in our prestigious TradingTech Insight Awards USA 2021. It's a real vote of confidence from across our readership of 30,000 senior technology officers and trading technology specialists, who selected Options as the clear winner in a very competitive field."

This achievement marks the latest in a string of awards for Options who recently received the Visionary Award at the Pure Storage Breakthrough Awards, and Managed Services Provider Partner of the Year in the Trend Micro Awards, along with achieving Microsoft Cloud Provider Status in Canada, and a decade of SOC compliance.

In 2019, Options received investment from Boston-based Private Equity Firm, Abry Partners. This investment has enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform whilst expanding its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 200 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore and New Zealand, Options are well placed to service their customers both on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the U.K.'s leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

