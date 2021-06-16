Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Revolving Credit Facility
PR Newswire
London, June 16
The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc
LEI No. 549300HV0VXCRONER808
16 June 2021
Revolving Credit Facility
The Board announces that with effect from 16 June 2021 the Company's Revolving Credit Facility (the 'Facility') with The Bank of New York Mellon is for £25 million, replacing the previous facility of £50 million. The Facility's maturity date is 15 June 2022.
For and on behalf of
PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
