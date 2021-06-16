Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Revolving Credit Facility

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

LEI No. 549300HV0VXCRONER808

16 June 2021



Revolving Credit Facility

The Board announces that with effect from 16 June 2021 the Company's Revolving Credit Facility (the 'Facility') with The Bank of New York Mellon is for £25 million, replacing the previous facility of £50 million. The Facility's maturity date is 15 June 2022.

For and on behalf of

PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited

Corporate Company Secretary