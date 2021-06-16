The "United Kingdom Freight and Logistics Market Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United Kingdom Freight and Logistics market is anticipated to register a moderate growth rate of 2.5% during the period

Logistics has been facing unprecedented challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic, both in terms of keeping the UK economy supplied with all the goods it needs to function, as well as coping with the increased disruption to staffing levels caused by sickness and self-isolation and concerns about the viability of their businesses.

According to the Industry reports, the COVID-19 lockdown led to the rapid expansion in the digitization of fleet services. Much of this trend has been prompted by the sudden and widespread switch to home working that has been caused by lockdown. Brexit is going to have a significant impact on the international road freight transport market. As per the latest agreement, the UK haulers can carry out one cabotage operation and the EU haulers can carry out 2 cabotage operations in the UK territory.

Rail freight is poised to play a much bigger and prominent role in the movement of goods in the UK. The use of rail freight is steadily increasing in the UK with a total volume of rail freight moved to rise by 3% year on year. Network Rail has forecast that rail freight could grow by around 30% by 2035 if sufficient capacity were made available. The development of Europe China rail network and underground rail networks can bolster the growth in this sub-sector.

Technical developments and commercial and environmental pressures over the next 30 years are expected to encourage freight operators to explore innovative ways to ship goods through ports. According to British Ports Association, it would result in a growth in traffic through almost all the ports in Britain.

The supply chain need to respond to heightened competition in the last mile as e-commerce operations grow in the wake of the coronavirus. Last mile logistics will be a highly competitive environment as companies look to their supply chains to give the best possible customer experience. This will call for technological innovation to enable retailers to scale up home delivery systems fast once normality returns.

Competitive Landscape

The report covers the major players operating in the UK Freight and Logistics market. The freight and logistics market in the UK is fiercely competitive, fragmented in nature with the presence of many international and domestic companies. The top players in the segment include DHL, DPD, UPS among international players and, Clipper, Wincanton, ACS among domestic players.

In this environment, where profit margins are shrinking, road haulage operators have to be highly efficient and cost-effective, in order to remain profitable. Throughout Europe, and especially in the United Kingdom, there are thousands of road transport operators handling materials for retail, manufacturing, automotive, and construction industries.

E-commerce and digital platform have transformed the logistics sector largely due to the high presence of logistics companies which makes it easier for the consumer to order and get the product delivered.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Technological Trends

4.3 Government Regulations and Initiatives

4.4 Industry Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Insights on Freight Rates

4.6 Spotlight on E-Commerce Market (Regional trends of domestic as well as cross-border e-commerce, and key performance indicators will be provided)

4.7 Insights on Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) market (Market volume, Key Players, Future Outlook)

4.8 Brief on 3PL Market in Italy (market size and forecast, top players)

4.9 Spotlight on Free-trade zones (FTZs) and Special economic zones (SEZs)

4.10 Spotlight on Key Logistics Hubs and Cities in UK

4.11 Demand and Supply Analysis Trucks, Drivers and Labor

4.12 Insights on Inter Modal Transportation

4.13 Effect of BREXIT on Europe and UK Logistics Markets

4.14 Brief on China Europe Rail Freight Network and Importance of UK Current Freight Flows and Future Outlook)

4.15 Spotlight on Operating Costs and Fuel Costs

4.16 Impact of Covid-19 (Short-term and Long-term impact on the market and the economy)

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.4 Industry Attractiveness Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION (Market Size by Value

6.1 By Function

6.1.1 Freight Transport

6.1.1.1 Road

6.1.1.2 Shipping and Inland Water

6.1.1.3 Air

6.1.1.4 Rail

6.1.2 Freight Forwarding

6.1.3 Warehousing

6.1.4 Value-added Services and Others

6.2 By End User

6.2.1 Manufacturing and Automotive

6.2.2 Oil and Gas, Mining, and Quarrying

6.2.3 Agriculture, Fishing and Forestry

6.2.4 Healthcare and Pharmaceutical

6.2.5 Construction

6.2.6 Distributive Trade (Wholesale and Retail)

6.2.7 Others (Telecommunications, chemicals, etc.)

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Market Concentration Overview

7.2 Company Profiles

7.2.1 DPD

7.2.2 DHL

7.2.3 UPS

7.2.4 Wincanton PLC

7.2.5 Kuehne Nagel International AG

7.2.6 BulkHaul

7.2.7 XPO Logistics

7.2.8 Hermes

7.2.9 Turners (Soham) Limited

7.2.10 Fedex Uk

7.2.11 Maritime Transport

7.2.12 Eddie Stobart Logistics PLC

7.2.13 DSV Group

7.2.14 Clipper Logistics Group

7.2.15 Palletways

7.2.16 Allport Cargo Services, ACS

7.2.17 Great Bear Distribution

7.2.18 Gist Ltd

7.2.19 W H Malcolm Ltd

7.2.20 Eddie Stobart Logistics

7.2.21 Other Companies (CEVA Logistics, Davis Turner, Yusen logistics, P&O FERRYMASTERS, GEFCO UK, City Sprint UK, Menzies Distribution, Brenntag UK Ireland, Gregory Distribution (Holdings),Fowler Welch, Hoyer Petrolog UK,C M Downton (Haulage Contractors) Ltd, Kinaxia Logistics Limited, Pentalver Transport)

8 FUTURE OUTLOOK OF THE MARKET

