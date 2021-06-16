Addition of Preeminent Scandinavian Distributor Expands Range and Reach of Distrupol's Products and Services

Distrupol, a leading European distributor of thermoplastics and elastomers to the polymer processing industry and an affiliate of GPD Companies, Inc. ("GPD"), today announced that it has acquired Lautrup Chemicals A/S ("Lautrup Chemicals" or the "Company"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1982 by Chief Executive Officer and President Hans Lautrup, Lautrup Chemicals is the leading distributor of polymers in Scandinavia. The Company provides a broad portfolio of high-quality polymer products from premier suppliers to a diverse client base across the Nordic region as well as Eastern and Southern Europe. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Lautrup Chemicals has a highly qualified team and network of strategically located distribution warehouses throughout the continent, designed to provide safe and efficient product delivery.

"Over nearly 40 years, Lautrup Chemicals has established an incredible reputation for providing exceptional service, an expansive product portfolio and consistent, on-time delivery to its extensive customer base," said Richard Orme, Managing Director of Distrupol. "We're truly excited to welcome Lautrup Chemicals' experienced team and customer-oriented, solutions-based mindset to the Distrupol business. We look forward to expanding the range and reach of our product and service offerings to customers across Europe."

"We are delighted to become part of the distinguished Distrupol organisation, whose values and core beliefs are consistent with ours here at Lautrup Chemicals. I am confident that our customers will benefit hugely from the expertise and reach of Distrupol," said Mr. Hans Lautrup, Chief Executive Officer and President of Lautrup Chemicals. "We look forward to combining efforts with Distrupol to enhance our value proposition to customers and further develop the business that we have so proudly built."

"The acquisition of the Lautrup Chemicals business by Distrupol further extends the presence of GPD and continues the execution of our growth strategy," said Paul Tayler, Chief Executive Officer of GPD. "Lautrup Chemicals is highly respected in the industry, and we are fortunate to be welcoming its team, customers and capabilities into the Distrupol family."

ABOUT DISTRUPOL

Headquartered in Surrey, England, with broad geographic reach across Europe, Distrupol has provided value-added sales and application development of thermoplastic resins for over 50 years. Through its decades-long relationships with world class supply partners, the company offers a robust array of superior performance products and solutions that meet the needs of diverse end users from leading and emerging industries such as the consumer, medical, automotive and electrical sectors, among others. Distrupol caters to over 1,300 customers across 13 countries with a portfolio of over 4,000 grades of high-quality polymers, including sustainably derived solutions that reduce environmental impact. For more information, visit www.distrupol.com.

ABOUT GPD COMPANIES, INC.

GPD Companies, Inc. is a leading group of global value-added distributors formed by One Rock Capital Partners, LLC. For more information, visit www.gpdcompanies.com.

