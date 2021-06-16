Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)

As at close of business on 15-June-2021

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 658.05p

INCLUDING current year revenue 673.67p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 653.33p

INCLUDING current year revenue 668.95p